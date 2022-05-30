“Government’s Commitment To Implementing Majority Of The TRRC Recommendations Is A Significant Milestone In The Country’s Transitional Justice Process”- Gambia Bar Association 

263
- Advertisement -

By: Christian Conteh

The Gambia Bar Association (GBA) has commended the Adama Barrow led Government, applauding its commitment to implementing a majority of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) recommendations, describing it as a significant milestone in the country’s transitional justice process.

- Advertisement -

“The Government’s commitment to implementing the overwhelming majority of the TRRC recommendations, with the exception of a few, is indeed a significant milestone in the country’s transitional justice process and a critical step towards fulfilling the overarching objectives of the TRRC. Following a very rigorous, thorough and impartial truth-seeking process conducted by the TRRC, the judicious implementation of the recommendations of the Commission is critical to ensuring justice and accountability,” a statement from the association read.

GBA further welcomes the release of the White Paper on the report of the TRRC and commends the Government of The Gambia for issuing a White Paper within the prescribed six-month time limit as stipulated by s. 30 (3) of the TRRC Act.  

“We are pleased to note that Government has committed itself to ensure that those who bear the greatest responsibility for the gross human rights abuses and violations during the period July 1994 – 2017 are held accountable.”

The GBA also welcomes the establishment of the proposed Special Prosecutor’s Office and a special judicial framework within the country’s domestic court system with the requisite capacity as well as the juridical authority to prosecute international crimes such as torture, enforced disappearances and crimes against humanity that are not currently provided for by domestic laws. 

- Advertisement -

The Bar Association used the opportunity to urge the Ministry of Justice to promptly come up with an implementation strategy or plan with clear deliverables, proposed timelines and monitoring and evaluation mechanisms with regard to the implementation of the TRRC recommendations. 

It went on to acknowledge the efforts of the Government in establishing the TRRC and mobilising the required resources for the TRRC to carry out its mandate, whilst extending its appreciation to the TRRC, including the Commissioners, Secretariat and all the support staff for its work in establishing the truth and presenting an impartial historical record of the violations and abuses of human rights from July 1994 to January 2017.

The Gambia Bar Association statement signed by the association’s President Salieu Taal and dated 30th May 2022 ended by pledging its commitment to supporting the Government of The Gambia, the victims and the Gambian people as a whole to ensure the success of Gambia’s transitional justice process as a key pillar towards the restoration of the respect for the rule of law and good governance in The Gambia.

Previous articleGambia: UN Pledges Support To Promote Justice, Reparations, Reconciliation And National Healing 
Next articlePresident Barrow Supports ECOWAS Stance Against Unconstitutional Change Of Government In Africa

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions