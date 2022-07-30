GLC Enrolls 45 Legal Practitioners

- Advertisement -

Alimatou S. Bajinka

The General Legal Counsel has on Friday 29th July 2022 enrolled 45 people as Barristers and Solicitors of the Supreme Court of The Gambia at a ceremony held at the High Court complex in Banjul.

The newly enrolled legal practitioners are from the 10th batch of lawyers who were enrolled at The Gambia Law School, including 27 men and 18 women.

Mr Salieu Taal, President of The Gambia Bar Association, urged the newly enrolled members to jealously guide the legal profession and uphold the principles of law.

“As legal practitioners, you are first officers of the court and therefore duty bound to promote justice and uphold rule of law, it is the responsibility you must not take lightly,” he emphasised.

Mr Hussain Thomasi, Solicitor General, while speaking on behalf of Attorney General Dawda A Jallow, said the enrolment has increased the number of legal practitioners enrolled in The Gambia from 430 to 483.

He further stated that the legal practitioner’s sole responsibility is to administer justice for the benefit of society, adding that “society is watching you and remember that you have to set the tone on how they will perceive you throughout your career,” he advised.