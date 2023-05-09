Gitteh promises to offer scholarship help to needy if elected chair of BAC

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh



Ahmad Gitteh, an independent candidate vying for the top seat at the Brkama Area Council, has vowed to the people of Bajana village that he will offer scholarship help to underprivileged students, fence women’s garden, and construct a borehole if voted for as the chairman of the Brikama Area Council.

The exuberant Gitteh remarked that if elected as the chairman of the biggest local government council in the country, under his leadership, he will develop scholarship prospects for needy students who are smart and willing to be schooled but are financially challenged.

“We want to give scholarships to underprivileged children whose mothers do not have the financial muscles to send them to school, so they can be educated,” he told the women.

Gitteh further told the women that part of his wish, in the face of a potential victory in the upcoming BAC election, is to help fence women’s gardens so that they will not grieve over losses caused by animal infiltrations.

He added that aside from fencing, he will build in them boreholes to make watering effortless for them, compared to fetching water from a well which is a burden on many women considering the force it requires.

In his campaign pledges, Gitteh has emphasised helping women gardeners and young people in the region. He said that yearly, he will be putting 30 million aside purposely for young people to assist them in their business startups and entrepreneurship.

Ahmad Gitteh and eight others are jostling for the chairmanship election of the Brikama Area Council.

The 20th of May elected is poised to be a well-competed election among independent candidates and party-backed candidates from UPD, NPP, and PPP.