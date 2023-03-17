Gitteh: ‘90% of NPP members are with me’

325
- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Despite the party selecting another candidate ahead of him for the Brikama Area Council Chairmanship seat, Ahmad Gitteh, who earlier today announced he will run as an independent, said ninety per cent (90%) of the National People’s Party (NPP) members are with him, and less than ten per cent are with the candidate the party chose over him.

- Advertisement -

Gitteh made this revelation at his press conference earlier this afternoon, where he announced that he will be running solo without the backing of his party.

“I believe, the NPP, ninety per cent, is in agreement with me. Less than ten per cent is going with the decision of those that conducted the primaries. They hand-picked an individual at their own will, but this is not the will of the majority.”

Gitteh, who emphatically stated that he hasn’t resigned from the NPP and will be there until the party expels him, outlined that going as an independent in the election will avail the aggrieved party members to find a place with him and express their dissatisfaction about the party’s decision in choosing Seedy Ceesay over him.

“I believe going as an independent candidate is giving those aggrieved party members that I worked with so hard to build this party to find a place to express their dissatisfaction and disagreement with the leaders of the party. So, we are going independent, and this will create an avenue for NPP to come, and we win the election and move on as a party,” he noted.

- Advertisement -

It could be recalled that the National People’s Party West Coast Region executive selection committee, in the primaries, announced that Seedy Ceesay won the primaries. However, Gitteh refuted such and said he didn’t participate in the runoff.

Previous articleSpeaker of ECOWAS Parliament calls for action to increase women’s representation in politics

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions