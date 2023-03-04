Giss Giss Heats Up As Fans Question Panelists’ kid Gloves Approach to Bakary Badjie

- Advertisement -

The sun was setting on the horizon, casting a warm orange glow over the breathtaking scenery. Ansu Jack’s voice carried over the tranquil atmosphere, signalling the start of another captivating episode of Giss Giss Season 6 airing on the Fatu Network. As the evening unfolded, viewers tuned in for a thought-provoking discussion on the current state of Gambian politics. Ansu Jack’s sharp appearance was befitting of the stunning evening, as he donned a sleek and stylish suit that highlighted his commanding presence as the host of the show while Mr. Badjie appeared donning a finely-tailored solid Long Sleeve thobe with a soft Mandarin neck that complemented his poised demeanour.

The world around us is constantly evolving, and as a result, politics often becomes a centre of controversy and heated debate. The latest buzz surrounds the Giss Giss talk show, where viewers have questioned the panelists’ soft approach towards Minister Bakary Badjie. The show, which has been praised for its rationality and unbiased approach, seemed to be pandering to the political climate.

As the show progressed, viewers voiced their concerns regarding the panelists’ reluctance to question the minister’s failures.

Despite the Minister’s achievements, the panelists’ failure to probe deeper into the intricacies of his tenure as a Minister was alarming. The absence of critical questioning seemed to suggest that the panelists were shying away from holding him accountable.

A loyal fan commented that it takes courage to criticize Talib Bensouda, just as it does to criticize Bakary Badjie. The fan believes that the panelists are not holding Badjie accountable for his failures and that they should speak the truth about Bakary Badjie’s shortcomings. The fan expressed disappointment in Bakary’s failure to bring the Scorpions back after their historic performance in Cameroon and his inability to develop the stadium. Dgambiano believes that the NPP’s push for Bakary Badjie to contest is a means of removing him from his ministerial post.

Omar Bun agreed and suggested that Bakary Badjie should stay away from KMC. Mariama Sy appealed to people to avoid vulgar comments and sarcasm based on political fights. She also advised Bakary Badjie to use his own funds and his M&I for travel purposes.

Ebrima Manjang commended the show for being rational and expressed appreciation for the program Giss Giss, disregarding the UDP supporters’ claims. Lamin A Sonko pleaded with Ansu not to mention the stadium and criticized Bakary Badjie for not making any progress in building stadiums during his tenure as Minister of Youth and Sports. Lamin Komma expressed his opinion that all the panelists in the program are supporting one party.

Paa Lamin urged the host to ask Bakary Badjie questions about his role as Minister of Youth and Sports and to explain why the Gambia is not hosting its home games, while other countries that were banned with the Gambia are hosting their home games.

Mam Lisa Conteh suggested that as a minister, Bakary Badjie should cut back on travel expenses and per-diem. Ebrima Sillah in rebuffing Dabakh Malick’s claims said that understanding the LG Acts alone is not enough for development.

The passion and dedication shown by the viewers were a true testament to the importance of holding our leaders accountable. As they questioned the impartiality of the Panelists and the Minister’s performance, the urgency of the situation was palpable, and the demand for answers was overwhelming.

The show’s host, Ansu Jack, must be applauded for the platform he has created, which allows viewers to engage in meaningful conversations. The show is a melting pot of ideas, and its value is immeasurable. It provides a space for people to voice their opinions and seek answers to their questions, no matter how difficult or uncomfortable they may be.

The Giss Giss talk show is a true reflection of the power of conversation and its ability to drive change. It is a beacon of hope in a world that can sometimes seem dark and tumultuous.

While some viewers expressed disappointment with the panelists for what they perceived as a lack of criticism towards Minister Bakary Badjie, the diverse perspectives presented shed light on the challenges faced by the nation and the complexities of governance. As we continue to strive towards progress and development, it is important to remember that constructive dialogue and accountability are vital components of a healthy democracy.

May we continue to engage in meaningful conversations that inspire positive change for the betterment of The Gambia.