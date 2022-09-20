GIEPA Leaps With An Investment Portfolio Of US$154 Million, Creates Over 2000 Jobs

Gambia Investment and Export Promotion Agency (GIEPA)
The Gambia Investment and Export Promotion Agency (GIEPA) continues to experience remarkable strides in attracting investment to Gambia. The promotional agency over the past five years has experienced a net investment portfolio of one hundred and fifty-four million dollars (US$154m) and created over two thousand two hundred and seventy-four jobs (2,274).

The investments were injected by thirty (39) companies in manufacturing, agriculture, tourism, fisheries amongst other areas of productive returns to the Gambian economy.

As per its strategic vision, the agency will be aided with an entrepreneurship development fund this year to help cottage industries and businesses thrive with a soft revolving loan scheme. This additional but new initiative is hatched by the Trade Ministry, and in the coming years will see GIEPA serve as secretariat to a trust committee already formed to manage the scheme.

The development is amongst the many other initiatives GIEPA is working on to promote and create more investment opportunities for the country’s teeming entrepreneur ecosystem.

President Barrow in his 2022 State opening of parliament reaffirmed his government’s commitment to help GIEPA create more investment opportunities for more job creation to Gambians.

