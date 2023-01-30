GiEPA in UK for intensive Investment Lead Generation

- Advertisement -

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Gambia Investment and Export Promotion Agency (GiEPA), Mr Ousainou Senghore, and Senior Manager, Mr Hamey Jawara, have travelled to the United Kingdom for an intensive investment lead generation with several British business portfolios.

The team held high-level meetings with the Birmingham Chambers of Commerce, the London Chambers of Commerce, and several other enterprises to woo them for an outward investment in the Gambia.

The head of the delegation, Mr Ousainou Senghore, visited the Gambia High Commission to brief the Mission about its U.K engagements. Discussions were held with the Deputy Head of Mission, Mr Suntou Touray, and Councillor Mrs Sainey Barrow over the many opportunities and potentials for Gambians in the diaspora.

The offensive in the U.K. will be shaped in a multi-facet fashion to accommodate Gambians in the diaspora intending to explore starting businesses in the Gambia.

– Key targets will be exploring and creating linkages between Gambian-based products and the diaspora market

– Encourage processing of local produce and packaging for exporting for inward business to the U.K

– Sensitise diaspora and U.K investors widely on opportunities available in health-based products in the Gambia, which are in high demand in U.K/Europe.

CEO Senghore and team will meet with the Department for International Trade to push for Gambian products opening in the U.K.

DHM Touray welcomes the visit by GiEPA and encouraged CEO Senghore to work closely with the High Commission to reach a more comprehensive section of Gambians in the diaspora.

“The Diaspora is ready to play its part in creating a market for Gambian products, such as wonjo, baobab, moringa, dry fish, vegetables, kaba, and many other high-end products.

“The High Commission will work closely with GiEPA and Tourism Board to promote destination Gambians in both tourism and investment,” DHM Touray said.