Giboro-Kuta Residents Describe Water Challenge As Emergency

By Modou Touray

Residents of Giboro-Kuta village in the Kombo East district are calling on authorities to help them with adequate supply of drinkable water.

They currently share a solar borehole with neighboring village, Giboro-Koto.

“I rush to the tap normally around 5 pm. By that time, the solar is well charged to give us enough water. I intend digging a well for my family but that is impossible for now because I can’t afford the cost of construction,” Fabakary Kujabi explained.

His compound is a bit far, almost 300 meters from the main tap.

Kebba Sowe is a market vendor who often don’t get water because he is mostly busy selling at the market for his livelihood.

“As you can see now, I am selling. Whenever I finish selling my goods, I go to fetch water. There is sometimes no water, depending on the solar and how much water is fetched during early hours.”

Awa Badjie and Fatou Bojang struggle to get enough water for their extended families. “If you have a larger family, the demand for water is high and it is often very challenging. Government should solve this water shortage for us,” they appealed.

Faye Ceesay is another resident who expressed similar challenges caused by water shortage. He insisted that he will not vote for any candidate in next year’s local government elections unless their water demand is met.

“They always promise us development but nothing will be fulfilled.”

For Kumba Sowe says they as Muslims cannot perform their religious obligations without adequate water.

“We all know that as a believer, you must be clean at all times. That is not possible without water.”

Some of the residents who spoke to The Fatu Network expressed similar concerns, appealing with authorities to intervene.

The Alkalo (Village head), Sherifo Jatta said the water problem in Giboro-Kuta is an emergency.

“There are more than 7,000 inhabitants in the village and the number of people buying compounds to settle is alarming. The total number of taps is 7 which is not enough for the entire village. We have been experiencing this problem for 20 years now and there is still no permanent solution.”

He disclosed that village women travel long distance to fetch water from the few taps available in the village.

Sulayman Jatta, chairman of the village development committee, highlighted the efforts made by his committee to find means of addressing the issue.

“The problem is alarming, and we are knocking all doors. I call on government, non- governmental organization and all concerned individuals and groups to rescue us as soon as possible.”

He further pointed out that water is a basic necessity for mankind and essential element of livelihood.

Mr Ousman Bah, the councilor for the Giboro ward who represents them at the Brikama Area Council, said he is aware of the problem, adding that water is a major problem in Giboro-Kuta. The councilor noted that he is doing his best in lobbying for such development.

When contacted for her reaction, Mariama Jaiteh, the department of water resources focal person for West Coast Region, promised to bring the matter to the notice of her superiors.

Mr Almameh Sanneh, a retired field staff with the department of water resources under the rural water supply, attributed the problem to increase in population.

“This village was provided with borehole by the Saudi Sahelian Project (SSP). The water facility was meant for both Giboro-Kuta and Giboro-Koto. More people have moved to the village in the last two years and therefore the facility is overstretched.”