GGRPA Wraps Up: United States, Partners Pledge Continued Supports To Gambia’s Transitional Process

By: Dawda Baldeh

The new Ambassador of United States to the Gambia, Sharon L Cromer, has told stakeholders at the official closing out of the Gambia Governance Reform Policy Activity (GGRPA) that the United States government and partners are committed to supporting Gambia’s transitional process. She made these remarks at a closing event at the International Conference Center on Wednesday 29 June 2022.

The Gambia Governance Reform Policy Activity (GGRPA), which has ended its three-year program, was designed to support the country’s transitional process after the change of government in 2016.

The program was supported by the US government through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) as the nation strived to strengthen its growing democracy after the 2016 political impasse.

Ambassador Cromer said notwithstanding the end of the program, they will continue to support the country’s transitional process to help strengthen its democracy.

“The United States is proud to partner with the people of The Gambia as the nation strives to strengthen its democracy. The GGRA was specifically designed to help the nation transition from authoritarian rule to a truly free society,” she said.

She said the USAID empowered Gambian civil society organizations to fully participate in the constitutional reform process despite the rejection of the proposed new constitution.

“A wide cross section of Gambian including women, persons with disability and the elderly took part in the process. The US and partners provided technical assistance including legal advice to the National Assembly and civil society on major pieces of legislation that have shown Gambia’s commitment to transparency, accountability, participation and inclusion.”

According to her, they have supported the implementation of several bills which include 2021 Access to Information Bill, the 2021 Election Amendment Bill, 2020 Persons with Disability Bill and the Anti-Corruption Bill, among others.

She added that the Anti-Corruption Bill is critical to the Gambia’s democratic process, noting that the United States will continue to partner with Gambia to pursue a stronger democratic framework.

“The United States government has also partnered with the Independent Electoral Commission in planning and preparing the 2021-2022 electoral cycle. USAID also supported strong citizen participation on both elections. USAID/GGRA voter education campaign was conducted in the seven administrative areas of The Gambia,” she added.

According to her, over four hundred and sixty (460) short-term observers and fifty (50) long-term observers, all citizen of The Gambia, were deployed to ensure credible election to take place.

Alieu Momarr Njie, chairman of the country’s Independent Electoral commission, said he wished the program continues.

“I wish the GGRPA does not close now. The United States and partners have played a significant role in the country’s electoral cycle. The need for capacity building for electoral staff and voter education cannot be over emphasized.”

He further stated that they remain committed to conducting continuous voter education campaign, adding that it plays a crucial role in the success of any election.

Chairman Njie expressed his institution’s profound gratitude to the US government and partners for their support.

Hon. Abdoulie Ceesay, NAM for Old Yundum Constituency, says the National Assembly has benefited immensely from the program.

Hon. Ceesay said the support from USAID has created huge impact in the governance infrastructure. “The US and partners have supported the National Assembly in various capacity building training programs. They have organized trainings for all the fifty-three national assembly members, including the fulfillment of their legislative responsibilities and understanding of media, anti-corruption, budgeting, disability rights, bill drafting, and audit review,” he highlighted.