GFF Election: Kamaso Promises To Increase League Prize To D1.5M If Elected

190
By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

As the Gambia Football Federation presidential election draws close, the leader of Team Restore Confidence, Sadibou Kamaso, has promised to increase the winning prize of the Gambia Football Federation league competition to 1.5 Million Dalasi from the current prize of D700,000 (seventh Hundred Thousand dalasis)

In his manifesto dubbed the starting 11, the outspoken GFF Presidential aspirant said that Gambian football has registered unhurried improvement in terms of player development and transfers to the international stage.

Among his plans for league development and professionalization, is the increment of the financial benefit of teams.

“We intend to increase the league prize money to D1.5 million dalasis for the winners, runners up D750.000, and third position 500.000.”

Kamaso went further to promise that, if elected as the President of the country’s football governing body, the FF Cup winners will pocket home D1 million dalasi and five hundred thousand to the runner-up.

According to Kamaso’s manifesto, one factor for the slow progress of the league in the country is the level of the league.

“One of the contributing factors to this impeding progress is the fact that the Gambian League has been amateur since the inception of The Gambia Football Federation in 1952.”

With infrastructural development being the biggest challenge the Kaba Bajo executive faces, Kamaso plans to work with the government, municipalities and area councils to build sustainable football pitches across the country.

He said that he will engage the Gambia government for the right policies to create an enabling environment for making the league a professional league.

The Gambia Football Federation presidential election is slated for August 27. Kamaso’s former boss and opponent, incumbent Lamin Kaba Bajo told The Fatu Network that he is the right person to head the federation.

