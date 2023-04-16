- Advertisement -

Hold onto your hats, folks, because we’ve got a wild rumour circulating the internet about Moroccan footballer Achraf Hakimi and his soon-to-be ex-wife. This rumour is hotter than ‘Bakau Kaniba’ on a scorching day. According to some reports from an untrusted Ugandan news outlet called News 24/7, Hakimi allegedly put all of his assets in his mother’s name to avoid sharing them with his soon-to-be ex-wife, Hiba Abouk. But wait a minute, is there any truth to this sensational story? Let’s separate fact from fiction, shall we?

According to this rumour, which has not even been picked up by Moroccan publications yet, Hakimi allegedly transferred all of his assets to his mother’s name to evade sharing them with his soon-to-be ex-wife. But let’s be honest here, that sounds more far-fetched than a unicorn prancing down Kairaba Avenue. This rumour is as fake as a knockoff Rolex sold on at Serekunda market corner.

It all started when Hakimi’s soon-to-be ex-wife filed for divorce and demanded half of his assets. Suddenly, the rumour mill went into overdrive, and everyone was yapping about how Hakimi was hiding his millions. But I can guarantee you that’s a bunch of hooey.

What we know is that Hakimi has been accused of rape and that could be a contributing factor in the breakdown of his marriage. We don’t know the timeline of events, but it’s not uncommon for such serious allegations to put a strain on a relationship.

And regarding his assets, Hakimi owns a company called Sashi Ha Investment SL with a capital of €3 million, and he recently bought a property in Getafe, Spain. And guess whose name is on all of those deeds? Hakimi Mouh Achraf.

So, unless his mother is secretly moonlighting as a real estate tycoon, this rumour is as bogus as a three-dollar bill. But what about his image rights and sponsorship deals, you might ask? Well, those earnings are personal to him, and he can’t just stash them away in his mama’s account.

And let’s not forget that hiding assets or properties through a proxy is downright illegal. Unless Hakimi is channelling his inner Walter White and hiding his money in barrels buried in the desert, he’s probably in the clear.

But let’s not be too quick to judge here. Maybe Hakimi is just a mama’s boy at heart and wants his dear mother to have a slice of the pie. After all, who wouldn’t want their mom to have a few extra bucks for bingo night at the local community centre?

On the other hand, if Hakimi has indeed been “donating” his money and properties to his mother, he’s in for a rude awakening during the divorce proceedings. The court will uncover every hidden asset, and he won’t be able to escape his obligations. And let’s face it, folks, nobody wants to be on the wrong side of the law.

If we want to get to the bottom of the Hakimi and his wife’s asset-sharing debacle, we should rely on primary sources such as court documents or statements from the actual people involved.

Now, let’s talk about the elephant in the room – the media’s coverage of this story. The rumourmongers have been slandering Hakimi’s ex-wife as a gold digger, and that’s just not cool. We don’t know the details of their divorce, and it’s not our place to judge. It’s high time we put a stop to this nonsense and held the media accountable for their reporting.

The media houses that published this story didn’t even attempt to reach out to Hakimi, his ex-wife, or his mother. That’s just plain lazy journalism, folks. It’s like they’re more interested in sensational headlines than actual facts.

In fact, this fake news about Hakimi’s assets being registered in his mother’s name came from an untrusted Ugandan news outlet called News 24/7 and quickly spread like wildfire on TikTok.

The rumour that Achraf Hakimi registered his properties in his mother’s name to evade asset-sharing with his ex-wife is false. And unless you’re a fan of conspiracy theories, you probably won’t buy this story.