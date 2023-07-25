German urges Gambians to unanimously stand against deportation of nationals 

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh



In the thick of the continuous massive deportation of Gambians from across European countries, Anja, a German citizen residing in Stuttgart, has urged Gambians home and abroad to unanimously stand against deportation.

- Advertisement -

She described deportation as “inhuman”, saying it has to be stopped as soon as possible.

Anja, who has had family ties to the Gambia for ages told The Fatu Network that her love for the Gambia and its people makes her speak out as the deportation process continues.

“I know and love Gambia and its people. For years I have been trying to support migrants from Gambia in particular, by accompanying them to offices, translating letters, and trying to help and advise them on everyday problems,” she explained.

The German national added that it’s time for concerned citizens from both countries to speak up against deportations.

- Advertisement -

“I too have lost several friends and acquaintances through deportation,” she added.

Speaking further on the deportation issue, Anja described the agreement Gambia had with the EU as unfavourable, saying it should be reversed as soon as possible.

She added that if the Gambia government is not interested in stopping the deportations, Gambians should protest against it and let it stop like other countries are doing.

“A group of great people, Germans and Gambians, are trying to organize demonstrations and information events, to wake people up, to stand up and fight for their rights.

- Advertisement -

Deportations are inhumane and must stop. Politics on both sides must be involved. Solutions have to be found,” she mentioned.

Expressing her concerns about the ongoing deportation of Gambian citizens from the EU particularly Germany, Anja said they want to work together with the people in Gambia so that their voices can finally be heard, because…

“Whoever fights can lose, whoever doesn’t fight has already lost…,” she emphasized.

However, Anja expressed disappointment over how some Gambians are silenced about the massive deportation of their citizens.

“We do organize protests against the deportation of Gambians but only a few will turn up which is also disappointing…,” she noted.