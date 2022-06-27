German Poultry Company Signs Agreement With Kusata Poultry In Gambia

By: Dawda Baldeh

Yusuf Tunkara, CEO of Kusata farm in The Gambia has signed an official partnership with Big Dutchman company based in Germany on Thursday, June 23rd at the Brufut farm complex.

The event took place on Thursday 23rd June 2022 at Kusata Poultry farm in Brufut.

After the partnership, Kusata will henceforth serve as the sole agent and distributor of poultry equipment as well as provide technical support through the German company in The Gambia.

According to the young entrepreneur, the agreement is in line with Kusata farm’s mission which intends to provide investors with an opportunity to receive value on their investments and create employment in the local communities.

Now, Kusata farm will be the official agent and distributor of poultry equipment in addition to offering technical support through Big Dutchman company to the poultry farmers that give a volte-face in the industry.

Both partners welcome the initiative while expressing optimism that it will yield tangible results. Ousman Senghore, Chief Executive Officer of Gambia Investment and Export Promotion Agency encouraged both partners to work toward ensuring the success of their business while assuring them of GIEPA’s continuous support.

Other dignitaries commended the young entrepreneurs for the timely partnership which they said will make the supply of poultry products available in the local market.

The event was witnessed by the CEO of GIEPA, Ousman Senghore, Honorable Muhammed Magassy former Basse NAM, National Assembly member for Jimara Constituency, Honorable Essa J Conteh and National Assembly member for Tumana Constituency, Honorable Nfally Cora, President UTGSU amongst other dignitaries.

