Thursday, August 10, 2023

GDSA on verge of missing WADFT after failing to secure funds

47
By: Dawda Baldeh

The 11th Edition of the highly anticipated West Africa Deaf Football Tournament is set to begin on August 14, 2023, in Ivory Coast and with only a few days left until the start of the competition, the Gambia Deaf Sports Association (GDSA) may not be able to participate without financial assistance to cover their travel expenses.

The Gambia Deaf Football team, who have been champions of the tournament since 2021, were looking forward to participating in this month’s tournament after completing all the necessary preparations.

Recently, the team received a letter from the National Sports Council, which was sent through the Ministry of Youths & Sports, informing them that they won’t participate in the tournament.

Speaking to The Fatu Network, Lamin Ceesay, GDSA president who doubles as the vice president of the West Africa Deaf Sports Union, said they are disappointed with the decision of the Ministry of Youth & Sports through the National Sports Council.

“The Ministry of Youth & Sports and the National Sports Council are blocking us because they see our disabilities instead of our abilities…,” he said. “This is the biggest disappointment for people with disabilities from the government,” he added.

Mr. Ceesay added that they have spent thousands on team preparations to participate in the tournament with hopes that the ministry will help them with air tickets, accommodation and allowances.

He argued that persons with disabilities are often neglected in sports, unlike others, adding that the rights of persons with disabilities will continue to be undermined and prejudiced by the Gambia Ministry of Youths & Sports despite the country signing the Person with Disability Act 2021.

After receiving the letter informing them that they cannot participate in the tournament, Mr. Ceesay informed The Fatu Network that he walked to the Ministry’s office to verify the authenticity of the letter.

“I went to the ministry and met the deputy permanent secretary to confirm the letter but after waiting for three hours, the DPS told me that he didn’t see any request for an application from our association.

“This makes me worried and think how can NYC write to us indicating that the ministry has no money to support us? I’m shocked,” he explained.

At the time of writing, the Youth and Sports Ministry could not be reached for a statement. However, the network will follow up on this matter.

The association is soliciting support from the government, NGOs, Philanthropists, and private companies to come to their aid and facilitate their trip to Ivory Coast to take part in the tournament.

For any support or further clarifications, reach out to Lamin Ceesay the Association President on +2207728092

