GDC’s Admin Secretary claims President Barrow, most ministers are not trusted by Gambians  

By: Dawda Baldeh

Ebrima Nyang, administrative secretary (1) of the opposition Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) has claimed that President Adama Barrow and most of his ministers are not trusted by Gambians and that he [President Barrow] will never win an election again or dominate Parliament or Council.

“Just compare the past governments where it was only enough for the ministers to campaign and win a majority in Parliament and Councils. The brutal truth is that trust is key and you [President Barrow], your ministers, and political allies have lost it completely to Gambians,” he added.

Nyang’s comments came after the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) suffered defeat in the country’s top councils: Banjul City Council, Kanifing Municipal Council, and Brikama Area Council; in the recently concluded mayoral/chairperson elections.

“If President Barrow only appointed these ministers to win elections, then he will never win an election again or dominate councils or Parliament,” he claimed.

Nyang further claimed that Gambians have lost respect for most of President Barrow’s ministers and political allies, saying their credibility is questionable.

The young politician said the President together with his ministers and ambassadors were on the ground canvassing for votes for the party’s candidates whom he said “have lost absolute respect to Gambians.”

“It is funny they are the same ones who were assuring people of winning a landslide victory in elections and most especially within Greater Banjul Area,” he said.

He cited that the NPP lost woefully despite its alliance with parties.

Nyang further stated that the 2021 presidential election was a protest vote against Darboe, claiming that so many irregularities took place.

“Why is it so difficult to gain the same momentum after the presidential election? With the state resources, many parties are in alliance, and still, you are not happy with the outcome of your party’s result in the Parliamentary, councillorship, and mayoral/chairperson elections.

Mr. President, most of your ministers and parties in alliance are political liabilities because no meaningful impact can be realized by you from them,” he mentioned.

For Nyang, it is an insult that the partners, ministers, and ambassadors can’t do the job until Barrow has to be on the ground campaigning.

“What they are making you believe isn’t the fact, that the NPP is a new party but a ruling party for that matter, besides, we all knew that your alliance has nothing to do with you winning in provincial Gambia.

“Your ministers lost their credibility and the alliance is without the numbers to politically give you the seats you need. The alliance will claim every little success and will take ownership of it but the fact remains, your alliance partners and ministers do not influence the people because they are far from the realities and lack social and honest interactions with the public

“All these also coupled with your bad leadership as Gambians are seriously feeling the pinch of hunger and nothing is being done or said by you,” the GDC administrative secretary (2) called out the President.

Niang alleged that the President has tried to kill the GDC party, saying that the GDC brought the NPP to its feet by endorsing candidates from other parties.

“Mr. President, the GDC brought you into power in 2016 as the change maker, but it reduced your chances to zero in the 2023 mayoral/chairperson elections and will remove you in the 2026 Presidential election,” he stated.