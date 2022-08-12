GDC Mourns Deceased Soldiers, Expresses Condolences To Armed Forces, Families

Mama Kandeh, GDC leader
By: Dawda Baldeh

Following the tragic incident that led to the death of four State guard soldiers on Thursday 11 August 2022, the opposition Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC), has sent their fervent condolences to The Gambia Armed Forces and the families of the deceased for the loss of lives.

The State Guards were travelling as the rear party of the presidential convoy heading to Mankaman Kunda, the home town of President Adama Barrow when they got involved in an accident that claimed their lives at Ndemban village in Foni.

In a press release, GDC leader Mamma Kandeh described the incident as tragic and a loss to the nation.

“The Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) register its fervent sympathy over the loss of Gambia Armed Forces State Guards Battalions in a very fatal accident that has resulted in the loss of four (4) soldiers,” the GDC leader grieved.

He added that the loss of the gallant soldiers is a tragedy to the nation. “We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and by extension to The Gambia Armed Forces for this unfortunate loss that has befallen all of us as a nation.

The loss of able-body men is heart-breaking and we are sending our profound condolences to their Commander in Chief President Barrow for the passing of these young soldiers.”

However, only one Ndedeh Bahoum survived the incident, GDC, also wished him a speedy recovery as he is reported to have been battling with his life at Bwiam hospital.

“I know there are no words that can ease your pain as families of the deceased but we pray to God the Almighty to forgive them for their shortcomings and grant them Jannatul Firdausi,” Kandeh prayed.

The incident has been described as tragic to the entire country as it left Families, friends, the Armed Forces and the country grieved. May Allah Forgive their shortcomings and grant them Jannatul Firdaws.

