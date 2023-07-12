GDC leader calls on people to stop sharing sick photos of former KMC Mayor

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Mamma Kandeh, the leader of the opposition Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC), has told his party supporters and others to stop sharing photos showing the present poor health conditions of Yankuba Colley, the former mayor of Kanifing Municipal Council.

In a WhatsApp audio, Kandeh expressed disappointment over the act, saying people should desist from exposing the privacy of others.

“I have been seeing pictures of Yankuba Colley, former Mayor of KMC, showing his sickness. At first, I condemn whoever is responsible for taking that picture and sharing it on social media.

Every human being deserves privacy and no one should reveal that. You sharing his pictures today you have no idea of what Allah can do to you tomorrow.

I’m urging all GDC supporters to desist from such,” he said in dismay.

The GDC leader added that even though he has not seen any negative comments from his supporters surrounding the health conditions of the former APRC KMC mayor, he must address his supporters and concerned people.

Kandeh called on people to show solidarity and support Mr. Colley and pray for him to recover than circulating his sick pictures.

“What happened to Yankuba Colley can happen to anyone. Let’s be careful about how we treat each other. No one will appreciate this when it happens to their family members or relatives.

This is Allah’s plan and anyone healthy can fall sick at anytime. And whoever is alive will die,” he added.

The GDC boss strongly urged his supporters not to circulate Mr. Colley’s pictures on their forums, saying it is not needed.

“The type of politics that is going on in the country is very detrimental,” he concluded.