GDC endorses PPP BAC Chairmanship aspirant Jainaba Bah 

By: Dawda Baldeh

As the race for the highly anticipated chairmanship and mayoral election draws nearer, the opposition Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) has announced the endorsement of Jainaba Bah, People’s Progressive Party (PPP) aspirant for Brikama Area Council (BAC) chairmanship.

The party announced the endorsement through a press release obtained by The Fatu Network and urged its supporters and sympathizers to throw their weight behind Ms. Bah, the only female aspirant for BAC.

“This endorsement is a testament to our commitment to promoting women’s empowerment and gender equality as it is stated in our party’s motto, which promotes youth and women empowerment.

“We believe that it is important to have women in leadership positions to ensure that diverse perspectives are heard, and the needs of all citizens are addressed,” Mamma Kandeh said in a statement.

He added that his party recognizes the potential of women to make significant contributions to society, saying they are committed to empowering women to take on leadership roles.

“Jainaba Bah is known for being consistent, patient, well-articulated, bold, and visionary with a wealth of experience in politics,” he added.

The GDC leader expressed optimism that Jainaba will promote gender equality and empower women if elected.

According to GDC, Ms. Bah’s vision for the Council is focused on promoting unity, progress, economic development, creating jobs, improving infrastructure, and ensuring that the West Coast citizens have equal access to the resources of the Council, values, according to Kandeh, she shares with the party.

“Our Party believes she is the ideal candidate for the position of Chairperson of the Brikama Area Council.

“In this view we are calling on all our supporters, sympathizers and the entire voter population of the West Coast Region, most particularly the women and youth groups, to support her bid to become the first female Chairperson of the Brikama Area Council,” the party leader said.

The party described Jainaba Bah as a respected person who has taken enormous steps to join men in the race for the Brikama Area Council.

“We are with the fervent believes that our support will be a shift in our political paradigm and commensurate to our cause in placing women in their rightful position in our society,” Kandeh noted.

GDC boss stressed that women’s participation is a fundamental prerequisite for gender equality and genuine democracy.

“Women’s crucial role in public decision-making is a means of ensuring better accountability and it is fundamental to break the barrier and bolster women’s active role in our politics.”

The party leader reiterated their full commitment to supporting Ms. Bah throughout her campaign and beyond.

“We wish her all the best in her quest to become the first female Chairperson of the Brikama Area Council,” the GDC leader reiterated.