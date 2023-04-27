GDC endorses Mayor Bensouda for re-election

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The opposition Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) party, under the leadership of Hon. Mama Kandeh, has announced the party endorsement of Talib Ahmed Bensouda, incumbent mayor of Kanifing Municipality who seeks re-election in the May 20th mayoral elections.

In a statement obtained by The Fatu Network, the party leader urged party members and supporters to rally behind Mayor Bensouda.

Giving reasons for the endorsement, Hon. Kandeh said they as a party have carefully considered the leadership qualities and experience of Mayor Bensouda.

“Talib being the youngest mayor in the history of the council, we have seen how our people have realized unprecedented developments under him that have directly impacted their lives and daily struggles,” the party leader said in a statement.

Kandeh further stated that they are convinced that Talib will deliver the needed services to the public if given a second chance.

“We throw our weight behind Talib for the May 20th election. This we believe means working in line with our party’s call for support of youths that are development-oriented like Mayor Bensouda,” he explained.

According to the party statement, GDC’s decision is taken in good faith and of national interest as well as to empower young people by providing them with opportunities that are relevant to the needs and interests of all.

“The GDC believes that endorsing Lord Mayor Talib Bensouda will play a crucial role in his crusade for another term in office.

As one of the biggest stakeholders in Gambian politics GDC promotes and recognizes the need to focus our efforts more to set clear priorities by measuring what works and what doesn’t and rapidly scale up to successes by doing what is right for the people of KM,” Kandeh emphasized.

The party noted that they are aware that Mayor Bensouda did not execute all his wishes in his first term.

“We are convinced beyond reasonable doubt that he is a visionary leader who has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to improving the lives and livelihoods of the citizens and residents of KM with a proven track record of success in his first term in the council. During this period, he has demonstrated the ability to bring people together, build consensus, and deliver results that impacted the people of KM,” the party noted.

The party asserted that Bensouda has a clear vision for the council, citing his focus on improving both human and infrastructural developments, increasing economic opportunity, and ensuring that the citizens of KM have access to the resources and services they need to thrive.

GDC further described Bensouda as a person of “great integrity, compassion, and dedication,” saying the party will work tirelessly to make KMC a better place for all irrespective of political affiliation, religion, race, and ethnicity.

“We therefore, once again urge all our Party militants, supporters, and friends to cast their votes for Lord Mayor Talib Ahmed Bensouda for KMC on the 20th May elections. Together with Mayor Bensouda, the GDC is hopeful we can build a brighter future for the KM and ensure that it remains a place where citizens particularly the Youth and women can thrive and prosper,” Kandeh added.

He called on the electorates in the municipality to give their votes to Bensouda for a continuation of development.

“Our decision to choose our leaders should not be based on personal interest, voter inducement, tribal or political ties instead we should vote for a leader that will bring us meaningful development.

Having possessed all the qualities mentioned, and being a leader who has a good track record, the Gambia Democratic Congress believes there is a need to join hands with the youngest-ever Mayor of KMC and give him another mandate,” Kandeh emphasized.

The GDC leader reiterated that the leadership of incumbent Mayor Bensouda has transformed the council and that there is a need for him to be voted for another mandate.