GDC condemns claims of Senegalese lawmaker “attacking Gambia’s integrity”

By: Dawda Baldeh

The opposition Gambia Democratic Party (GDC) has condemned claims in a viral video saying Senegalese President Macky Sall constructed a bridge between Soma and Farafenni and that it is easy to get voter’s ID in the Gambia, among other claims.

The claims were made by Hon. Oumar Cisse, a Senegalese parliamentarian. He claimed that all the Senegalese residing on the border have acquired Gambian voter’s ID.

“Thank you, President Macky Sall. You didn’t stop at promoting peace within the region, but you constructed a bridge in Farafenni,” Hon. Oumar Cisse claimed.

He alleged that Gambian voter’s ID cards are easy to get. “During the election, you could get it through the provision of two witnesses. I am afraid we might be Gambians one day,” Hon. Cisse claimed.

In a statement signed by the GDC leader Mamma Kandeh, the party debunked the claims, describing them as misleading and embarrassing.

“These remarks cannot go unchallenged. The Farafenni bridge was built by the Gambian taxpayers. No other nationality or government should take pride or ownership,” the party said.

The party statement emphasized that the Gambia is a sovereign State that has the mandate to internally dictate its affairs.

“Our sovereignty has been insulted on numerous occasions. No strong stance has been taken. The route is now taking the strongest shape.”

The GDC called on the government to recognize that the country is “confronted with a sovereign problem and actions are needed to regain the lost trust.”

“Our relationship with every country is important so long as it is based on respect for sovereign and mutual interest,” the party said.

According to the GDC, the country’s sovereignty is under threat. The party warned that the worst will persist if authorities fail to do what is right for The Gambia and her people.

“The right to vote is generally limited to citizens of The Gambia,” adding that the party is worried about the high intrusion of other nationalities in the affairs of The Gambia, saying it is not setting good precedence.

“Our sovereign wealth and territorial integrity have been on a one-way relationship which contributed to our growth in poverty. These should have no room for penetration or negotiation as our supreme authority lies in our people,” the statement noted.