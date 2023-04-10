GDC administrative secretary assails Dou Sanno over ‘lies’ against Opposition

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The opposition Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) Administrative Secretary 1 Ebrima Nyang has accused Dou Sanno, an adviser to President Barrow, of continuously lying against opposition parties, describing him as an “embarrassment” and a “disgrace to Gambian politics”.

“Dou Sanno will never take a break from uttering lies against opposition parties. I urged the people of Jimara to re-elect Ebrima Manneh for continued development.

Dou is an embarrassment and disgrace to Gambian politics.

He has no moral authority to preach honesty in our politics,” Mr Nyang asserted after party supporters clashed with the presidential adviser last week in Jimara.

Nyang denied claims that GDC is rejected in Jimara.

“He lied against the Alkalo of Sare Talata and his bogus statement was debunked by the Alkalo.

Dou has anchored lies against Hon. Kandeh during the Parliamentary election just to stain him with no substantiative evidence,” he added.

According to him, Dou went to Jimara with the company of the Chief due to fear of losing the seat to GDC again.

Speaking on a range of issues, the young politician said, “We (GDC) are dignified people whose actions can be measured with our words.

That is why we continue to reject Barrow’s government due to bad leadership and worthless adviser like Dou Sanno.”

He further explained that GDC will depend on their candidates at all costs.

Nyang described the presidential adviser as a “toothless lion”, saying no amount of threat will be considered.

“I want to profoundly warn you that whatever we can do within the limit of the law will be done and nothing can stop it,” Mr Nyang noted, adding that he was shocked to hear from the Alkalo’s attestation that he doesn’t know Dou Sanno when their villages are just next door.

He noted that how Dou continues to act in the political arena explains his lack of interest in the people of Jimara.

“The interest of the NPP is to secure your votes in every election for their continuous flamboyant lifestyle, while the people continue to live in terrible life,” he asserted.

Nyang debunked Dou Sanno’s assertions on his party leader Mamma Kandeh, saying he (Kandeh) is honest and a principal who loves the Gambia.

“Kandeh has shared every little thing with Gambians to contribute his quota. Unlike those spreading garbage to mislead the public.

The time is now to give power to the opposition, as the past 7 years has been marked with profound regrets,” he said.