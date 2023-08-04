GASAM expresses dissatisfaction over delayed stipend from Gambia govt

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

The Gambian Students Association in Morocco (GASAM) has expressed dissatisfaction and concern over the delay in receiving their yearly allowance from the Gambian government, which is meant to cover their rent and food expenses.

They are worried that many students are facing difficult circumstances in Morocco as a result of not receiving their stipends.

The leadership of the association released a press statement expressing the current situation of students who are receiving government stipends after alleged multiple attempts to resolve the issue with the government through the Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology.

“…We are currently facing a distressing situation where students are compelled to endure an entire academic year without receiving their annual stipend from the government of the Gambia.

“As time passes, the delay in disbursing the stipends has stretched beyond 12 months, placing an overwhelming burden on our soldiers. This predicament has made it exceedingly challenging for us to concentrate on our studies and achieve academic excellence.

“The persistent delays in receiving our stipends are causing a far-reaching and deeply concerning consequences, threatening the very essence of our educational pursuits and aspirations,” GASAM said in a statement.

According to them, a significant number of students rely heavily on the annual stipend provided by the Gambian government, which amounts to $1200 for those who are renting and $900 for those residing on the school campus.

The press release highlights that the late payment of stipends has been causing difficulties for the recipients to have a decent meal, as they rely on it for sustenance.

“Delayed stipends have thrust many students into financial hardship, depriving us of the ability to afford meals, rent, and other basic essentials necessary for a decent standard of living. With limited financial resources, we are facing food insecurity, compromising our health and well-being”.

According to them, they’re unsure when they’ll receive their stipend due to delays and unavailability, causing them to feel uncertain and hesitant.

“The uncertainty caused by these delays is taking a toll on the mental health of students. The stress and anxiety of not knowing when our stipends will arrive have made it difficult for us to focus on our studies and achieve our academic goals,” GASAM added.

The leadership issued an urgent call to the government to quickly disburse their annual stipends to help them settle the rent and other financial issues including feeding.

The Fatu Network attempted to contact Yusupha Touray, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology, for a comment. However, he was unavailable to answer our calls.