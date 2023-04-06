GAP Releases Proposed Copyright Foreign Relations Policy With USA

- Advertisement -

The opposition Gambia Action Party (GAP) led by Musa Ousainou Yali Bachilly has released their party proposed copyright foreign relations policy with the government of the United States of America.

The proposed policy outlined several measures and development initiatives GAP wishes to implement if elected to lead the affairs of the country.

Below is the full copyright document.

Introduction

The Gambia Action Party has a bilateral policy document with other nations of the world to ensure that the values and ethics of foreign relations are based on realities benefitting all parties in promoting Gambian cultural exhibitions and other development gains of the country.

The Gambia Action Party swiftly expressed desirable views in allying with the United States of America to promote, protect and defend as well as empower Gambians and improve social amenities in the country.

Thus, the Gambian community in the USA will also benefit from the derivatives of the Banjul-Washington DC Relationship (BWR)

The Gambia under GAP’s leadership will equally prioritize the interests of the United States of America and its citizens in The Gambia. However, irrational decisions made by this government will be revisited for the mutual benefit of both parties.

Reason(s) aligning with USA

The reason that triggered this relationship will provide socio-economic development gains for the Gambia through aid and investments that create employment, strengthen our defense and other security paraphernalia, improve the educational and health system, revitalize our economy, and serve as a catalyst for poverty reduction.

In addition, by allying with the United States of America, Gambia will have access to real democratic principles and values, human rights promotions, and good governance based on majority decisions whilst accommodating minority groups.

GAP will effectively manage to limit the abusive and retarded nature of the People’s Republic of China and its activities in our water bodies and end the corrupt deals they signed with this government.

Thus, our naturally endowed resources will be put to good use for the common good of the Gambian citizenry through effective mechanisms.

Political & Economic Benefits

Allying with the United States can have significant benefits for The Gambia, including economic, military, and political support.

The United States is one of the world’s largest economies, and partnering with them could provide valuable trade and investment opportunities.

Furthermore, the US has a powerful military that can train our men and women in Khaki and provide support in times of conflict or civil unrest – establishment of the US Military base Gambia for Inter-Military Support.

Political support can be crucial for Gambia’s international standing and can help in negotiating favorable trade agreements with other countries.

The GAP government will negotiate for a Gambian Market in the US to exhibit our products and generate revenue for the country through taxation.

Moreover, strong and reliable partnerships will be carved between Gambian investors and US counterparts for possible business growth in The Gambia and for establishing factories that employ the youths and revenue for the coffers.

Educational Benefits Driven Development Agenda(EBDDA)

Ministry of Education on both levels will work to improve the curriculum and introduce an educational system of the USA in The Gambia that benefits and strengthen the current educational frontiers in the country.

GAP government will partner with the US government to provide scholarship packages to the Gambian students from the University of Gambia, American University in Gambia, and Gambia College as well as the Senior Secondary category with an effective partnership with colleges and universities in the USA to promote inter-school alliances and establish study tours for Gambian students in the USA.

Social & Eco-tourism Benefits

The space allocated for US Embassy at Monkey Park will be relocated to Bakau K Point Beach for the benefit of preserving the national heritage and equally maintaining tourist attractions in the area as well as improving climate change effects in the country.

The new site will boost tourist involvement through the river safari from the USA to Banjul through the Atlantic Ocean and the extension of boat trips at the River Gambia for both locals and tourists with effective control mechanisms.

First-class hotels will be built in the area to beautify the beaches and bring significant benefits to the economy through increased tourism and investments. Saro and the outskirt of Old and Banjul will be used for nightlife for the tourist with robust security measures.

Health and Medical Support Initiative

Our porous health services and facilities over the years wreaked havoc on the innocent souls of our country due to the unhealthy conditions of our hospitals and the madling attitude of the health ministry. Many souls are gone because of our dilapidated medical conditions.

And allying with the United States could see us register significant benefits in improving health care services in The Gambia. Building new hospitals and furnishing them with drugs and major types of equipment as well as providing career support and training to our doctors and nurses.

Conclusions

An excerpt from The Gambia Action Party’s foreign relations policy document with the US aiming for the interest of both countries in various areas. The majority will continually wonder about the reasons for the relocation of the US Embassy, hosting a US Military Base, or even establishment of US markets in The Gambia.

Well, we wish to clarify that to the maximum extent possible for upholding the interests of The Gambia, allying with the US will only boost our development process as a nation that aims to compete in the global economic zone and stop the Chinese from economic enslaving The Gambia and other countries through the corrupt practices of the government.

The Secretary-General and Party Leader of Gambia Action Party

MUSA OUSAINOU YALI BATCHILLY

Copyright © All rights reserved. GAP Policy Document.