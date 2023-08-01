GAP leader condemns arrest of Senegalese opposition strongman, asks ECOWAS to intervene

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Musa Ousainou Yali Batchilly, leader of the opposition Gambia Action Party (GAP) has condemned what he described as ‘unlawful’ arrest of Senegalese opposition leader Ousman Sonko.

He called on the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to swiftly intervene and restore peace in Senegal following series of political upheavals.

Batchilly said the recent political turmoil in Senegal is ‘worrisome’ and is threatening the stability of its people and the region.

“I, Musa Ousainou Yali Batchilly stand in solidarity with the people of Senegal during these tumultuous times. The current chaos and unlawful arrests of opposition leaders in Senegal are deeply concerning and must be addressed immediately,” he said.

GAP leader call on the Chairman of ECOWAS, in the person of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President of Nigeria, to intervene and promote peace and stability in Senegal.

According to Batchilly, the arrest of Ousman Sonko, who is an opposition aspirant candidate for the 2024 elections, undermines democratic principles.

“We must emphasize the importance of upholding democratic values, allowing fair elections to take place, and put to an end the arrest of opposition leaders…,” he added.

Batchilly noted that the people of Senegal deserve a transparent electoral process to elect their leaders freely without fear.

“I urge President Macky Sall to reconsider his decision not to run in the coming elections and to ensure a level-playing field for all contesting members.

Our democratic progress should not be tarnished by actions that resemble dictatorial tendencies. Let us come together as Africans and advocate peace, stability, and justice in Senegal,” he added.

He reiterated the importance of unity and dialogue as essential for a better future for the continent, noting that with unity, people can build a stronger, more prosperous, and democratic Africa.

“May peace prevail in Senegal and throughout the African continent,” he concluded.