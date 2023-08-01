Tuesday, August 1, 2023

GAP leader condemns arrest of Senegalese opposition strongman, asks ECOWAS to intervene

44
Musa Ousainou Yali Bachilly
- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Musa Ousainou Yali Batchilly, leader of the opposition Gambia Action Party (GAP) has condemned what he described as ‘unlawful’ arrest of Senegalese opposition leader Ousman Sonko.

- Advertisement -

He called on the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to swiftly intervene and restore peace in Senegal following series of political upheavals.

Batchilly said the recent political turmoil in Senegal is ‘worrisome’ and is threatening the stability of its people and the region.

“I, Musa Ousainou Yali Batchilly stand in solidarity with the people of Senegal during these tumultuous times. The current chaos and unlawful arrests of opposition leaders in Senegal are deeply concerning and must be addressed immediately,” he said.

GAP leader call on the Chairman of ECOWAS, in the person of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President of Nigeria, to intervene and promote peace and stability in Senegal.

- Advertisement -

According to Batchilly, the arrest of Ousman Sonko, who is an opposition aspirant candidate for the 2024 elections, undermines democratic principles.

“We must emphasize the importance of upholding democratic values, allowing fair elections to take place, and put to an end the arrest of opposition leaders…,” he added.

Batchilly noted that the people of Senegal deserve a transparent electoral process to elect their leaders freely without fear.

“I urge President Macky Sall to reconsider his decision not to run in the coming elections and to ensure a level-playing field for all contesting members.

- Advertisement -

Our democratic progress should not be tarnished by actions that resemble dictatorial tendencies. Let us come together as Africans and advocate peace, stability, and justice in Senegal,” he added.

He reiterated the importance of unity and dialogue as essential for a better future for the continent, noting that with unity, people can build a stronger, more prosperous, and democratic Africa.

“May peace prevail in Senegal and throughout the African continent,” he concluded.

 

Previous article
President Barrow: Macky Sall has ‘set an example for other African leaders to follow’

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions