GAP Leader calls for price regulations ahead of Ramadan

102
- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Musa Ousainou Yali Bachilly, the leader of the opposition Gambia Action Party (GAP), has called on the government to regulate the prices of food commodities ahead of Ramadan to avoid intimidation of customers with self-imposed prices.

- Advertisement -

“This year’s Ramadan will be challenging financially. Other factors that surround our market prices. Traders are continuously taking advantage by ripping off people with throat-cut prices and the Ministry of Trade is looking without introducing fixed price regulations,” he said.

According to the GAP leader, all the Gambian market traders are continuously and brutally abusive and introduce their market prices without sympathy whilst the government is naively busy in support of corruption.

“A GAP-led government will curb corruption and poverty reduction as well as overstretched and demoralized public services including the economic downturn and price regulations,” he asserted.

He noted that GAP-led government culprits will be brought to book as an implementation of self-market prices will be criminalized in The Gambia with zero tolerance.

- Advertisement -

“Survival should not be ignored because of poverty, and one cannot afford to die due to the government’s inability to implement workable policies for all the citizens.

“In other countries with responsible governments, prices of basic commodities are being prioritized to prevent hunger strikes amongst the people, but in the Gambia, the people’s representatives are keeping quiet whilst ordinary Gambians continue to languish in confusion,” he emphasized.

Speaking further, the opposition leader called on the National Assembly members as direct representatives of the people to work together with the Ministry of Trade and implement price fixing with immediate effect.

“We are bonded by a sense of humour and commonalities. When survival becomes difficult in a country, it triggers political and social instability.

- Advertisement -

We take this opportunity to call for the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the Gambia ahead of local government elections and also wish the entire Muslim family a blissful month of Ramadan with joy and rewards,” he stressed.

Previous articleThieves allegedly broke into designer shop, escaped with D200,000 worth of items
Next article‘Give it a shot’: UTG valedictorian urges females to go into STEM

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions