GAP calls on Islamic states to boycott UN after burning of Quran in Stockholm

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh



The opposition Gambia Action Party (GAP) leader Musa Ousainou Yali Batchilly has called on all the leaders of Islamic states to boycott the United Nations (UN) following the recent burning of the Qur’an, the holy book of Islam, outside Stockholm’s Central Mosque in Sweden on Wednesday, June 28.

- Advertisement -

The act, which Sweden Prime Minister UIF Kristersson described as “legal but not appropriate”, has been widely condemned globally.

“The burning of the holy Quran cannot be framed as legal by the so-called Prime Minister of Sweden,” the GAP leader said.

“To stop this Western foolery, I call on the Islamic States to withdraw their membership from the so-called United Nations that failed to protect the people and their properties from vandalism,” he said.

Mr. Batchilly said the burning of the Quran is not only provocative to the Muslims but also unethical and will be condemned with strict and stiff action even if that means extra judicial legal proceedings against the individuals.

- Advertisement -

He added that for people to live peacefully, respecting the fundamental principle of religious denominations around the world must be encoded in people’s daily operatives with zero tolerance towards “fallacious and lunatic thoughts.”

GAP leader mentioned that Muslims have been labelled as “fanatics and terrorists” simply because of their total submission to Allah.

“Our Islamic leaders have been attacked, humiliated, and killed by the arrogant Westerners just to avert and deprive Islamic states of development.

“While the West is busy contributing to the killings of innocent people in cold-blooded murder.

- Advertisement -

“Like many others, Batchilly said, when the Islamic scripts and mosques are burnt down, it’s regarded as thought or right, but Muslims are being kidnapped and killed for only fulfilling the obligation to Allah.

“Many Western leaders killed innocent people and committed a series of war crimes, but no one has ever labelled them as extremists or dictators even though they had blood lining in their hands,” Batchilly added.

According to Batchilly, the Westerns have never faced any criminal charges when they should be charged with manslaughter of Muslims.

“We urged the leaders of Islamic nations in the world to come in unison with a common sense of humour and goal towards building a world free and fair for all. The sooner they realize and act upon it, the better our society becomes,” he ended.