Gamstars Movie Production to train 50 Gambians in filmmaking  

By: Dawda Baldeh

Gamstars Movie Production recently held orientation for over 50 young people who are set to undergo capacity-building training in filmmaking geared towards instilling Gambian values and principles in youths through life and skills development.

Gambia Stars (Gamstars) Movie Production is a Gambian entertainment and educational group aimed at promoting and encouraging cultural values and fostering community spirit through creativity and bringing young people together to showcase their talents.

Participants will be given free training in camera operation, videography, visual effects, non-verbal communication, scriptwriting, directing, sets and props, acting, and graphics design.

Pa Modou Cham alias Gambian Odumu, Director of Gamstars Movie Production – an award-winning journalist – stated that the participants are drawn from the Greater Banjul Area and they are between the ages of 15 and 35.

He added that his production is conducting the training for free despite not having any support from the government or donor organizations.

Cham said, at the end of the training, the participants are expected to produce five short films.

“Gamstars is doing this as our contribution towards nation building. Looking at the continental film industry, Gambia is far behind because our people are not exposed to the new features, thus lacking the capacity to contribute their quota or even showcase their talents,” he added.

The iconic film director noted that filmmaking contributes strongly to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and as well attracts tourism and foreign investors.

Cham noted that the Gambia has to play in nurturing young talents if we want to make waves and compete with the international world.

Gambian Odumu went on to say that his production’s vision is to build confidence and empower young talented and creative Gambians with constructive, critical competencies, innovative life skills, and knowledge for accelerated economic and sustainable development through filmmaking.

He said: “Our mission is to provide pathways that inspire and motivate Gambian youths to grow, transform and achieve their potentials in making films for the development of the productive sector of our economy.”

The country’s leading filmmaker, who is among the first, if not the first Gambians to obtain accreditation from the National Accreditation and Quality Assurance Authority, called on the Gambian government to build young people who see potential careers in filmmaking.

He reiterated that Gambians have talents but the environment to showcase it is lacking while adding that government, local councils, and the private sector should chip in to support home-grown talents.

“The young people of the country need the opportunity to unleash their potentials. The Gambia is now ripe for youths to contribute to the development of the nation especially in related film activities. Gambian youths yearn to be granted agency to allow them to do “their own thing” especially following years of disenfranchisement,” he stated.