Gambia’s Tijan Marr signs for Mallorca

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

The former Gambia National U20 captain and WAFU Zone A champion, Tijan M. Marr has joined Spanish outfit Real Mallorca on loan from Depotivo Alaves.

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Football Federation Division One League winner with Fortune Football Club has described his loan move to Real Mallorca as progress in his career.

Joined Alaves from Gambian side Fortune Football Club, the agile midfielder spent the past months injured. However, that did not deter Real Mallorca from taking him on loan.

Speaking to The Fatu Network, the box-to-box midfielder said Real Mallorca is fine and will provide him with better opportunities and avenues to improve his game.

“Here is definitely fine. I have been appreciated here by the players and the technical team. This move will help me significantly. I am assured of playing time and that will only make me a better person by exposing my talent to the world,” he told TFN.

- Advertisement -

Known for his agility and thirst for success, the Gambian international said he will battle for regular playing time and hopes to leave trails of success as he climbs the ladder of his professional career.

The move to Mallorca will allow Gambians to watch Tijan’s matches via Mallorca TV.

The 21-year-old may likely start playing with the Real Mallorca Secunda Division side before making his appearance for the senior team.

Tijan officially joined Deportvo Alaves in September 2022 but spent most of his time with the team nursing an injury.