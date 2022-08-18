‘Gambia’s Source of Conflict is Land issues’ — TAF NJIE

0
- Advertisement -

By Alimatou S. Bajinka

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) of TAF Africa Global, Mustapha Njie, has said the Gambia’s source of conflict in recent times has been “land issues.”

- Advertisement -

“The sources of conflict in this country in recent days is due to land issues. This is because the Gambia is ranked 8th as the most densely populated country in Africa at about 176 people per square kilometre compared to Senegal, which is 19th; this is to show that we are very densely populated,” Njie said on The Fatu Network’s Giss Giss show.

Mr Njie said the Ministry of Local Government and Lands is responsible for housing in the country but has no time for housing. He urged the government to look into breaking down the Ministry into two.

The TAF Global CEO said the Lands Ministry is very technical as it includes housing, development control, lands etc. The real estate mogul said the other wings of the ministry, which include chiefs and ‘alkalos’ are political.

“So all these issues are a result of people not having where to live; that is why there is push and pulls about lands everywhere. This is because people no longer have a place to live.

- Advertisement -

“Let’s urged the government to look into splitting the Ministry of Local Governments, Lands and Religious Affairs into two and put competent people in the Lands Ministry who are technicians and people who know the job. So that those people can work with Social Security because we are the ones paying. They are investing in ventures that have nothing to do with their mandates,” Mr Njie said.

Previous articlePOLICE RESHUFFLE: Binta NJie Takes Over as Police PRO, Lamin Njie Redeployed to CPU

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions