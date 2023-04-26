Gambian wonderkid Bojang eyes U20 WC Golden Boot in Argentina

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Nicknamed ‘Gambian Hurricane’, the Gambia’s Under 20 sensational attacker and the first-ever Gambian player to have scored a hat-trick in a continental tournament, Adama Bojang, has set his eyes on winning the Golden Boot in the FIFA U20 World Cup in Argentina next month as he prepares to unleash, once again, his predatory instincts in and around the penalty box on the world stage.

Known as the ‘Gambian Hurricane’, the 18-year-old prolific goalscorer had an impressive U20 continental competition in Egypt where he set up a national record by scoring a hat trick against South Sudan in the quarter-final of the competition, a performance that ignited attention from top European teams.

Speaking to The Fatu Network ahead of the FIFA U20 World Cup in Argentina, Bojang revealed that his target as an individual is to be part of the leading scorers in the competition by topping the list at the end of the competition.

“My target,” he revealed to The Fatu Network is that “I am dreaming of being part of the leading goal scorers and eventually winning it, which will be exceptional for me going to the World Cup and winning the golden boot,” he voiced.

The youngster, who gathered a lot of media attention after his exploit in Egypt, further told TFN that he wants to be in the World Cup to play his heart out for the country and exhibit his talent as he dreams of having a better career after the tournament.

“My target is to go there and play for the nation and put the country at a higher stage. I want the world to also see me as a young player for me to have a great career in my dreams because I am dreaming to play at the World Cup and later be in one of the biggest clubs in the world,” Adama told The Fatu Network.

The Gambia U20 team is gearing up for the world’s biggest youth competition in Argentina next month. They have been grouped alongside France, Korea Republic and Honduras in the same group.