Gambian Tailors Form Umbrella Body To Champion Their Welfare

Some of the tailors at the formation program
By: Dawda Baldeh

In a quest to bring tailors under one umbrella, Gambian tailors has formed their first ever union, Gambian Tailors Union, a body that will be responsible for the affairs of tailors across the country. The union’s main objective is to unite tailors and advocate for their rights and welfare.

Sulayman Cham, President of the union said the initiative is timely, adding that it will help to make things easy for tailors. As a union, he said they will start knocking on doors for support. “This is the first tailors union in the country and we should work hard to make sure it succeeds. This union is purely for tailors and it is mainly to improve our welfare in the country,” he said.

Mr. Cham noted that without unity, the union will not succeed. He described the role of tailors as significant. “Anywhere you go you will find a tailor. Tailors are the ones who sew all the clothes people wear,” he added.

Mr. Cham noted that government can only help tailors through the union, noting that tailors play a significant role in creating jobs which minimizes unemployment.

Zainab Manjang, the secretary general of the union highlighted the importance of forming the union. “We want to be united. We are now in a fashion world where everyone wants to look good,” she said.

She called on tailors to register with the union so that they can benefit.

She also called on women to learn skills to reduce dependency, adding that skills will help them to be self-independent. “We face lot of challenges in the tailoring business, especially when festivals approach.”

Ebrima Gaye, CEO of AKA Creation also welcomed the initiative adding that it will help them in many ways. Like many others Gaye is also optimistic that the Union will represent Tailors to ensure their rights are well advocate for.

The tailors described the formation of the union as a step in the right direction. They tasked the union’s executive to work with other stakeholders and oganizations to enhance supports for tailors in the country.

However, the President of the Union is expected to serve for a period of one year before an election is held.

