Gambian Nollywood Actor To Release “Life Of Pain”

By: Dawda Baldeh

Musa Darboe alias Chief, Gambia’s only Nollywood actor who joined the Nigerian movie industry two years ago, is set to make history by releasing his movie titled “Life of Pain” on Friday 2nd September 2022.

The Brufut born actor is the first Gambian to register his name in the Nollywood and has participated in several movies with top actors and actresses in Nigeria.

Speaking to The Fatu Network, the 25-year-old Gambian Nollywood actor described the movie as a “special one” in his career.

Asked about what makes the movie special, Darboe said; “This is the first time I am playing the role of a protagonist (leading character) which means I am the main man.

This will expose me to a wider audience which is the wish of every actor and actress,” the young actor explained.

“When I was working on this movie, people were calling me Obinna as indicated in the movie. The movie means a lot to my career and it’s my movie. It is not easy to be a protagonist in a movie. The people that are featured in the movie are very popular and well experienced and having them in the movie is huge for me.”

He said the movie will go a long way in remembering the struggle he faced before reaching this stage.

“I can say this is a Gambian movie and it will raise the Gambian flag higher.”

He disclosed that the story of the movie is heart touching because it is the painful reality that many people are going through.

“The movie is a story of father who maltreats his wife and children. He tortures them and finally chases them out of his house, but their condition becomes worse when they move into their aunt’s house. Their father’s hatred for them is revealed after their aunt confessed that she is behind it,” the actor gave synopsis of the movie.

Musa Darboe (Obinna) is the leading character; legendary Emma Umeh plays father, legendary Ngozi Evuka plays aunt, superstar Juliet Patrick plays cousin and Chioma plays sister.

The actor urged Gambians and other nationals to support him by subscribing to and liking his YouTube channel (Musa Chief Official) and follow his Facebook page (Musa Darboe Actor) as he is planning to monetize them.