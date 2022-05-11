Gambian Student Becomes First African To Be Elected Secretary-General At Canada’s University Of Alberta

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Alhagie B. Sama, a Gambian student at the University of Alberta in Canada has on Wednesday 11 May 2022 been elected Secretary-General of the Educational Policy Studies Graduate Students Association (EPSGSA), becoming the first African student ever to be elected into such a substantial position in its student’s leadership.

- Advertisement -

Ranked among the top five universities in Canada, Mr Sama is pursuing his Master of Education in Educational Policy Studies, Education Administration and Leadership at the University of Alberta.

Speaking to The Fatu Network after his historic election as the Secretary-General of EPSGSA, Sama said he is elated to have been elected as the SG of the association. He noted that student leadership and service are not new to him. He equally outlined that serving in such a position as Secretary-General is an honour.

“It’s indeed an honour to serve as SG in the Faculty of Education in a university that is ranked among the 5 best universities and faculty of Education in Canada. As well, becoming the first African to anchor this position”, he told TFN.

Touted to be among Gambia’s brightest young educationists, Mr Sama has a vast experience in student leadership dating back to his days at the University of The Gambia where he served as the Information and Public Relations Officer and a year on as the President of the Educational Students Association. He also served as Deputy Secretary-General of the University of The Gambia Association.

- Advertisement -

In his new role, Sama pointed out that he is going to make sure that records of the association are well kept and will as well use the influence of his position to ensure that the plights of Education students are projected through their advocacy programme.

Alhagie B. Sama graduated from the University of The Gambia in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree (hons) in Geography and English Language. He has close to a decade of experience in teaching English Language and Geography.

Early this year, Sama left for Canada to pursue his master’s degree at the University of Alberta, Canada. Before his departure, he was serving as the Chairman of the Gambia Teachers Union Young Teachers Platform.