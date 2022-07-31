Gambian Embassy In Bissau Faces Transportation Challenges

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Representing the Gambia government in Guinea Bissau, the Deputy Gambian Ambassador to Bissau, Lamin Camara, has said the embassy is currently faced with transportation challenges in executing their functions in addressing and finding solutions to a mixture of challenges Gambians are faced with in Bissau.

The former Permanent Secretary in the ministries of Finance and Agriculture, told The Fatu Network that the embassy has been helping Gambians in Bisaau on a variety of issues. However, he bemoaned the shortage of vehicles that hampers their functions as representative of the government of the Gambia in Bissau.

“Our main challenge here is transportation. We are short of vehicles. Most of the time, we will be top busy with our vehicles moving to Banjul. We have been having that challenge here. Last year we bought a vehicle but that is not enough. This year, we have put two in the budge. I hope that government approves that”, he stated.

Been serving for close to two years as the Gambia’s deputy head of mission in Bissau and briefly as the head of mission until Wednesday July 2, Mr. Camara asserted that the Gambia and Bissau has a smooth and cordial bilateral relationship which he said will be strengthened in due course. He explained that the two countries relationship in diplomatic tie will continue to be strong.

He further told the Fatu Network that the embassy has been supporting Gambians ranging from accommodation to health issues and financial services in Bissau.

“We have issues where Gambians will be hired to work here but they will not be paid. We would intervene and solve it. We have been helping Gambians here to get treatment at home and many others”, he said.

The former Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Amie Fabureh, is the new Gambian Ambassador to Guinea Bissau. She presented her certificate of credence in Bissau to President Omar Sisohore Mballow on Wednesday, July 27 to begin her work as the Gambia’s head of mission. She is expected to fulfil the two countries’ mission in creating partnerships.