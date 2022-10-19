Gambian Appointed Operations Director Of Cruise Ship Crew

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Musa Drammeh, a native of Tendaba village in Kiang Central in the Lower River Region, has been appointed the new Director of Operations at Cruise Ship Crew Gambia. Drammeh has been working at Cruise Ship Crew for nine years in various capacities.

- Advertisement -

Musa graduated from the International Business College with a higher diploma in Tourism and Hotel Management and later travelled to the United States in 2003. During his stay in the United States, Drammeh underwent several trainings in cruise management.

Speaking to The Fatu Network after his appointment, Drammeh said he started with a very low position when he joined the cruise industry and was promoted to various positions.

“Since, I have strong passion for the cruise industry. I was just 24 years old when I started working in the cruise industry. When I got there, my aim was how to get my brothers and sisters in The Gambia to work in the cruise industry.”

Asked about his plans for the new task, Drammeh responded that he would work hard to restore confidence and bring together cruise members to know their challenges and address them.

- Advertisement -

Mr. Drammeh added that the cruise is a massive opportunity for Gambians to make money and contribute to national development.

“Every job come with challenges but with passion, patience, hard work and dedication, you will overcome the challenges. I am a crew member and I know all what crew members need. It is not about the position; it is about your ability to complement the task. I will work hard to make sure this opportunity remains here for Gambians.”

He said there is no easy job, adding that passion and dedication are what keep people in their jobs.

“Money will come, but you must be patient for you to get what you want. If you are doing something because of getting money easily and the money doesn’t come that fast, you might leave and this is what is affecting many. Any task at the beginning is always not easy but as time goes on, things get better.”

- Advertisement -

He further stated that young people continue to embark on deadly irregular migration, a move he said has claimed many lives.

“To save our young people from such, this is why we tried to work with stakeholders to bring the cruises here. Applying for the jobs is absolutely free. We train people here to prepare them for employment. Let no one attempt to bribe our staff or pay for any application; it’s free. You only pay for other services such as medical examination, training, certification and watch-keeping for seafarers at GTTI, the Visa etc.

I must thank the government and all other stakeholders who work with us to ensure the cruise ship operate in The Gambia. I also want to register my profound gratitude to David and Buba who gave me the opportunity to work with the crew.”