Gambia U20 coach hopeful of qualifying for U20 World Cup

321
- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

A win for the Gambia U20 team in their Quarter Final encounter against South Sudan in the U20 Africa Cup of Nations today at 14:00 GMT will see them qualify for the FIFA U20 World Cup in Indonesia, and coach Abdoulie Bojang said his charges are well-prepared to give their all.

- Advertisement -

Selected as coach of the group stages of the Africa U20 Cup of Nations, Abdoulie Bojang equalled the late coach Bonu Jonhon’s national record of winning all group stage games as the gaffer for the young scorpions.

Speaking to the press ahead of today’s crucial quarterfinal game against first-timers South Sudan, Abdoulie Bojang noted that the match is the most important game for his side, claiming that his side is well-prepared for the encounter and will give all they can to secure a place in the semi-finals.

“It is the most important game now. This is the game that we need to win and achieve our first target, which is to qualify for the World Cup. So, we are very much prepared for it. We will do everything that we can do to win the game,” he asserted.

The gaffer pointed out that he has respect for the opponent despite having won all his group-stage games and going into this game as the favourites.

- Advertisement -

Mamin Sanyang, the Bayern Munich young star who had a stunning game against Benin in the last game, told the press that the players are ready to give their best performance in making sure that the young scorpions book a place in the semi-final.

The Gambia U20 has never won the Africa U20 Cup of Nations but had played the semi-finals twice and booked a place in the World Cup. A win against South Sudan will see Coach Abdoulie Bojang’s array of young stars equalling such records.

Since the beginning of the competition, booking a place in the semis has always been the primary priority of coach Abdoulie Bojang.

Previous articlePresident Macky Sall invites MFDC to lay down arms and engage in dialogue
Next article‘We are frustrated by the system’: Conteh to challenge Bensouda for KMC mayoral seat

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions