Gambia U20 coach hopeful of qualifying for U20 World Cup

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

A win for the Gambia U20 team in their Quarter Final encounter against South Sudan in the U20 Africa Cup of Nations today at 14:00 GMT will see them qualify for the FIFA U20 World Cup in Indonesia, and coach Abdoulie Bojang said his charges are well-prepared to give their all.

Selected as coach of the group stages of the Africa U20 Cup of Nations, Abdoulie Bojang equalled the late coach Bonu Jonhon’s national record of winning all group stage games as the gaffer for the young scorpions.

Speaking to the press ahead of today’s crucial quarterfinal game against first-timers South Sudan, Abdoulie Bojang noted that the match is the most important game for his side, claiming that his side is well-prepared for the encounter and will give all they can to secure a place in the semi-finals.

“It is the most important game now. This is the game that we need to win and achieve our first target, which is to qualify for the World Cup. So, we are very much prepared for it. We will do everything that we can do to win the game,” he asserted.

The gaffer pointed out that he has respect for the opponent despite having won all his group-stage games and going into this game as the favourites.

Mamin Sanyang, the Bayern Munich young star who had a stunning game against Benin in the last game, told the press that the players are ready to give their best performance in making sure that the young scorpions book a place in the semi-final.

The Gambia U20 has never won the Africa U20 Cup of Nations but had played the semi-finals twice and booked a place in the World Cup. A win against South Sudan will see Coach Abdoulie Bojang’s array of young stars equalling such records.

Since the beginning of the competition, booking a place in the semis has always been the primary priority of coach Abdoulie Bojang.