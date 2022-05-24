Gambia Police Ask All Foreign Commercial Drivers To Stop Driving

The Gambia Police Force (GPF) has asked foreign commercial drivers to desist from driving.

This is according to a publication on the official facebook page of GPF, Poliso Magazine.

“In this regard, all foreign nationals involved in driving commercial vehicles are urged to immediately desist from doing so. Likewise, individuals using private vehicles for commercial purposes are equally warned to desist from such practices as the law will be strictly applied on persons found wanting,” police say.

The GPF Mobile Traffic Department is conducting an enforcement program targeting the use of commercial vehicles by foreign nationals and use of private vehicles for commercial purposes on public roads.

“This highly visible exercise which started on 16th May 2022 is necessitated by a mass increase in foreign nationals involved in driving commercial vehicles hence raising a security concern. The enforcement will ensure commercial vehicles are not driven by foreign nationals and private vehicles are not being used for commercial purposes in accordance with the law,” GPF emphasizes.

“In addition, the situation of tricycles used as commercial taxes is also being reassessed by the Police high command. This is in line with the Motor Traffic Act and Regulations,” Gambia Police Forces discloses.

