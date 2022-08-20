Gambia Police Arrest Eleven ‘Sex Workers Trafficked From Nigeria’  

- Advertisement -

By: Amara Thoronka

The hasty passion among young Africans to travel to other countries by all means possible and make money continues to be worrisome. Because of such unguided determination, many have been duped and/or trafficked by scammers in the guise of overseas employment agents.

With the help of some tipoffs from residents, the Gambia Police Force (GPF) on Friday 19th August 2022 carried out a raid at a suspected area and apprehend 11 ladies whom the police have confirmed to be Nigerians.

“As part of our efforts to curb crime and illegal activities in the country, the Tourism Security Unit command conducted a raiding exercise today [August 19th] whereupon 11 suspected sex workers were arrested. All the suspects are Nigerian nationals who are between the ages of 22 to 34 years,” police disclosed in a statement.

Preliminary report shows that the “ladies have been operating tactically, thus detecting their activities was even more difficult unless they were reported to the police station.”

They are said to have been brought into the country by other ladies who, allegedly, have been into sex trade for a while.

“The suspected sex workers are usually brought in by other experienced workers who would put them through a spiritual initiation of either taking an oath or taking their pictures to a shrine to swear that they will pay all the expenses spent on their travel, failure of which can lead to madness or even death,” the police statement stated.

One of the ladies, who is said to be a widow of three, narrated her sex trafficking ordeal to the police.

“A widow and mother of three who is nicknamed ‘Happiness’ narrated how she came to The Gambia by land through an agent who she works for. According to her, she should pay a sum of D200,000 (Two Hundred Thousand Dalasi) to her master for the travel expenses while on her way to The Gambia

She also claimed to have already paid D120,000 but she was later sent out of the house on allegation of her involvement in thievery. Consequently, her boss forced her to hand over all the money she had been saving,” Happiness narrated.

She claimed that she makes two to three thousand Dalasis (about $37-56) per night, depending on the number of customers. ‘Happiness’ also claimed to have been saving some money for her return to Nigeria and reunite with her family but repaying her loan to her defunct boss has been challenging.

When asked if she was aware of her purpose of being trafficked, she confessed that she was informed about it with two other ladies. She further confirmed that the two ladies rejected the idea after being told about some spiritual undertakings, but she (Happiness) consented saying that she needed the money to support her children.

She noted that her colleagues were deceived as they came with the hope that they were coming for lucrative jobs and businesses.

“The arrested suspects will be handed over to The Police Special Intervention Unit for further investigation,” the police statement concluded.

According to reports, many young people have lost their lives while others have lost their human dignity just to travel to other countries to make a living. Many a time, people sell all their valuables to make the risky journeys after being brainwashed with undocumented prosperity.

Trafficking and scamming in the guise of making greener pastures in other countries continue to be major challenges discussed in local and international platforms as many young people have been victimized. The stories are always horrible to hear.

International Organization for Migration (IOM), the United Nations specialized agency on migration, and many in-country and international public bodies have been warning and sensitizing young people to learn from such scamming overseas employment stories happening globally.