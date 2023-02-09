“Gambia is a tax-based economy” – GRA boss calls for compliance

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Yankuba Darboe, the Commissioner General of the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA), has urged importers and their clearing agents to be tax compliant as that will enhance the work of the state revenue collection agency.

- Advertisement -

Darboe made these remarks at the opening of a two-day stakeholders’ workshop on Post Clearance Audit happening at Senegambia Beach Hotel.

The forum which brought together importers, clearing agents, and GRA officials is geared toward making business and revenue collection easier.

“You [importers and clearing agents] should know that Gambia is a tax-based economy which means we rely on tax that we collect to have a functional system. GRA will not relent in making sure that we collect the needed revenue,” he said.

Darboe commended the importers and their clearing agents for honouring the invitation to attend the event which he said will strengthen their existing relationship.

- Advertisement -

“We work with you in all aspects. This is a team work and we want to facilitate the work for you at the end of the day,” he added.

He pleaded with the importers and their clearing agents to always submit authentic documents to the GRA for proper revenue collection.

“All we expect from you is for you to give us correct information by submitting your original documents to avoid conflicting information,” he stated.

The GRA boss assured stakeholders that once they can submit the correct documents, they won’t have any issues with the revenue collection body.

- Advertisement -

“You are our partners; we will rather encourage you than to put you in trouble,” he noted.

He further told the importers and clearing agents that as long as they are compliant, GRA will give them the opportunity to clear their goods without delay.

“We organized tax compliance award annually and one of you or even more may win that award,” he cited.

Foday Ba Ceesay, representative of TK Motors; and Fabakary Camara, a clearing agent of TK Motors, all expressed optimism that the engagement will enhance their understanding on how GRA operates.

“This is a welcoming initiative and it will enhance smooth clearing of our goods when they arrive at the port.

Clearing is a problem now because the process is very slow, but if GRA wants to digitalize the process we are very interested in that as it will make things easy,” said Foday Ba Ceesay.

He described the engagement as fundamental, adding that it will help them avoid delay in clearing their goods at the port,” he added.

Meanwhile, Fabakary Camara, clearing agent of TK Motors, also commended GRA for making them better understand tax and clearing processes and procedures.