G-QUIZ launches free study program for WASSCE candidates 2023

- Advertisement -

G-Quiz, the leading online educational learning platform in the Gambia designed for secondary school learners and candidates preparing for WASSCE, TOEFL, BAC, IGCSE, A levels, and other international exams has announced a new initiative to provide free study classes for students in the upcoming West African Examinations Council (WAEC) exams. The program will be conducted in collaboration with a team of educators recommended by school principals all over the region.

The G-Quiz platform covers a wide range of subjects such as English, Mathematics, Science, Biology, Physics, Literature, and more. The goal is to ensure that students pass their exams with maximum understanding and relatable effort. The company provides a wide range of educational services and resources to students across the country for Free.

- Advertisement -

The initiative was launched in response to the serious mass failure of students in the WASSCE exams last year, which highlighted the need for additional support for students during the exam period. G-Quiz believes that providing students with extra free classes will provide students with the necessary tools and resources to improve their academic performance and achieve better results in the exams.

The failure of Gambian students in the WASSCE exams highlights the critical need for additional support and resources to improve their academic performance. This initiative is part of G-Quiz’s commitment to providing quality education to Gambian students.

The classes will provide free study classes conducted by experienced educators, study materials, and other necessary resources to help students succeed in their exams. G-Quiz believes that by providing students with extra support, they will be better prepared to take on the challenges of their exams and ultimately achieve academic excellence.

This program is more than just a mere initiative; it is a commitment to the future of our nation. With the aid of experienced educators, we will provide free study classes to students in need. Additionally, we will equip them with all the necessary resources required to excel in their exams, including study materials and other vital aids.

- Advertisement -

We firmly believe that this program will have a profound impact on the academic performance of our students. It is our duty to provide them with the best possible chance at success, and this initiative serves as a significant step towards achieving that goal.

The classes will be conducted over a period of six weeks during the span of the WASSCE exams 2023 and it will not disrupt the regular school activities as it will be conducted in accordance with the rules and regulations set by the Department of Education.

The launch of this initiative is a significant step towards achieving this goal, and G-Quiz encourages all Gambians to support this program and help ensure the academic success of our youth.

For more information about the free study program, please contact G-Quiz at +220 301 4437 or send an email to [email protected]

CAPTION FOR SOCIAL MEDIA}

G-QUIZ LAUNCHES FREE STUDY PROGRAM FOR WAEC CANDIDATES 2023

G-Quiz launches a new initiative to improve the academic performance of Gambian students in response to recent mass failure in WAEC exams. The program will provide free study classes conducted by experienced educators, study materials, and other necessary resources to help students succeed in their exams.

VISIT THE LINK BELOW TO REGISTER

https://bit.ly/3L5QMQz

LIMITED SPACES AVAILABLE

G-Quiz remains committed to supporting the academic success of Gambian students and

will continue to explore innovative ways to provide additional support and resources to

students in need. Thank you!