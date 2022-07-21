FSQA – Fish Vendors Using Insecticide For Preservation To Face Prosecution

- Advertisement -

By: Alimatou S Bajinka

Recently, there were viral rumours of fish mongers using sniper insecticide to preserve their fish.

The Food Safety and Quality Authority (FSQA) recently conducted a laboratory test on some samples of smoked fish. The test confirmed that indeed the insecticide is being used in the fish preservation process.

In an interview with this medium, Bai Dodou Jallow, Director of Scientific Affairs at the Food Safety and Quality Authority, warned fish mongers over the use of sniper insecticides on smoked fish.

“As we speak, there is serious monitoring. Teams have been dispatched and they have been going to the landing sites, markets and wherever food is sold to be inspected. The team is at the same time gathering people involved in the fish processing and talking to them directly about the risk and implications of the use of insecticides on food products.

We have not yet gone to the level of arresting, but now that we have confirmed that insecticide is being used on fish, we are warning them very seriously, because anybody we catch would be prosecuted accordingly.”

Sniper insecticide is reported to be dangerous and sometimes fatal to one’s health.

‘I just want to warn the fish mongers to deviate from this act, because chemicals are an absolute no-go area for food. There is nowhere in the world that people use chemicals to preserve food. It is completely wrong and unacceptable and if anyone is found doing it would be prosecuted.’

Mr Jallow concluded by urging the public to be their eye in places they might not be present as they cannot be everywhere.

‘We should all be watching out. Food safety is everybody’s business and no matter how efficient the authority works it is not possible for us to be everywhere at all times, this is because food happened to be everywhere and sold at all times and we cannot be everywhere. So, help us in the regulation process by calling 1299 and give us information regarding the usage of insecticide,” he said.