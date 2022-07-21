“FSQA Finding Has Caused Us Low Sales” – Fish Vendors Cry Out

- Advertisement -

By: Modou Touray

Smoked fish vendors in the Kombos have lamented over what they described as “drastically profit decline” following the finding of the Food safety and Quality Authority (FSQA) that Sniper insecticide and other chemicals are being used by fish mongers in preserving fish.

The Fatu Network visited markets in Gunjur, Brikama, Lamin and Sukuta where women spoke of their frustration about low sales.

“I used to make a profit of almost D5,000 daily, but as you can see for yourself, my basket is still filled with fish and its already afternoon. Some women will ask for smoked fish but the way they look at me I can sense that they want to check whether there is any chemical added,” Sonna Badjie of Lamin market told The Fatu Network.

Balanto Saidy and Joko Jarju, both vendors form Lamin-Babilon, are engaged in smoked fishing at their compound. After smoking their fish, they take it to the Lamin Market.

“We try to convince our customers that we don’t apply the Sniper chemical on our fish but they don’t trust us. What we decided now is to invite women to the place where we do the smoking so that they can see for themselves.”

Naba Darboe of Gunjur, who has been engaging in fish business since childhood, said the result of the finding has crippled her business

“I paid my school fees out of this business when I was in school. The profit I am making now is incomparable to pre-sniper era. The magnitude of the negative consequences of the sniper findings are huge.”

At the Gunjur fish landing site, few smoked fish is displayed in canteens. Costumers who buy on wholesale always get their fish and transport them to various markets.

“I am still in the business with faith. Maybe in the future, people will buy in large quantities,” Sheikh Joof said.

Mama Kah and Fatoumata Bah sell smoked fish at the Brikama Market. They also urged customers to buy with confidence.

“There are other people who don’t put any chemical on their fish during smoking. Please, let people come and buy. One rotten potato spoils the whole bag,” Kumba Sanneh highlighted.

Adama Jallow and Bintou Cham of Sukuta are now thinking of an alternative business rather than selling smoked fish.

“We cannot waste our time on this business. In fact, we are being stigmatized because people see us as bad people. Spraying chemicals on food could be deadly. So, if you are seen selling smoked fish, they label you as a killer.”

In all the markets visited across the Kombos, few vendors were seen still selling smoked fish.

“I sell cassava leaf which is use for soup. If you are cooking casava leaves as soup, it is mixed with smoked fish, therefore I am affected,” Mariama Manneh of Brikama market said.

The director general of Food Safety and Quality Authority, Mr Momodou Bah earlier advised fish vendors to desist from using the sniper and other chemicals.

In a recent laboratory test, the Food Safety and Quality Authority has confirmed the presence of sniper and other insecticides on smoked fish. The sniper product found in the Gambia contains a highly toxic organophosphate compound which is very toxic to human health.