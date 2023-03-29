From Journalism to Politics: Why NPP’s Seedy Ceesay Abandons the Media for Electioneering

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

The National People’s Party (NPP) candidate for the Brikama Area Council Chairmanship election, Seedy Ceesay, broke his silence and explained why he abandoned journalism to join politics, despite some labelling it as a mere dirty game.

Thanking members from The Gambia Amputee Association for endorsing his candidacy, Seedy mentioned that he is into politics to make a change and not to abandon it when asked why he is leaving his business and journalism to go into politics.

“Some people have asked me why I have decided to go into politics, saying that it is a mere game, a dirty one, and politicians are in it simply for themselves. My answer is this if you think that the way we do politics is wrong, surely, the way to deal with it is to change it, not abandon it because we cannot do without politics. It is simply our process of collective decision-making. So, the question becomes, how do we change it? Instead of standing on the outside, pointing fingers and shouting to the rooftops the inadequacies of those in public office, I decided to go into the oven, so to speak, never mind the heat because that’s where the cooking is done,” he explained.

Seedy, who described the West Coast Region as the Silicon Valley of the Gambia, noted that if good and conscientious people do not drive into politics to effect change, the quest for development will be in constant postponement.

Yesterday, March 28, members from the Gambia Amputee Association endorsed Seedy Ceesay for the Brikama Area Council chairmanship election and NPP’s coalition partners for the Councillorship election next month.

Seedy’s coming into the frame for the next month’s local government election stunned many people. He was never tipped to be in the frame due to his popular TV show, Kacha Dulaa on QTV.

