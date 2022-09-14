Friendship Hotel Murder: ‘When I saw the man lying on the ground with blood everywhere in the house, I couldn’t hold my emotions’

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

People who are lodged at the Friendship Hotel in Bakau New Town have woken up to what was described by eyewitnesses as another tragic murder case involving two young people, a male and a female. This comes less than two weeks after the alleged murder of a 62-year-old woman in the same neighbourhood.

The incident involves a young lady and a man, who are said to have been in a relationship, in the early hours of Wednesday 14, September 2022 at the Friendship Hostel in Bakau; a hotel where some of the July flood victims are moved to by the government.

The police confirmed the arrest of a young lady who is deemed a suspect in the case and she currently helping them in their investigations. Cadet ASP Binta Njie, the Public Relations Officer of the police confirmed to The Fatu Network that the police have a suspect in custody.

“A suspect has been arrested and is currently helping the police in the investigations,” Cadet ASP Binta Njie confirmed.

Babucarr Faye, a Bakau New Town resident who was at the scene, explained how he first heard the news. He said upon hearing the news, he was left devasted, while on his way to observe the early morning prayers.

“The incident is really devastating. When I saw the man lying on the ground with blood everywhere in the house I couldn’t hold my emotions,” he explained, adding that the suspect was trying to escape but she was apprehended by the security guards in the hotel.

Mr. Faye added that after visiting the scene, he rushed to Bakau Police Station to find out who was involved and to gather more information.

Babucarr, who was so emotional at the time, said the incident has left him in a difficult situation.

“This is really strange. I went to pray at the Mosque but unfortunately, I cannot remember the ‘Surah’ the Imam was reciting.

The eyewitness also urged people to be vigilant in their various places. He said living in the area is now becoming worrisome for the security of his family.

“I don’t know what to do and as a family man, I fear for the security of my family. Just a couple of weeks there was a murder incident in Bakau and this time also in the same place. This is really scary,” he added.

Isatou Barry, a staff at the hotel, said upon hearing the news she felt sad, noting that she is a mother, and such news is devastating for parents. However, she advised parents to give proper home training to their children to avoid such tragedies in communities.

“As a mother, I felt very sad and this is not good news,” she narrated, adding that parents need to be careful about how they train their children at home.

The suspect is under police custody and is helping the police in their investigations, according to the police spokesperson.

However, such incidents are becoming the order of the day as cases of murder, burglary, robbery, and theft among other crimes, are making daily news headlines.