Fortune’s goal machine on the radar of European clubs

Fortune Football Club goal poacher Alieu Barry, who has scored 16 goals in the league this season in the top tier of Gambian football, has attracted interest from clubs in England, Portugal, and France, The Fatu Network gathers.

The agile and dazzling attacker is on fire for the Petroleum Boys in the league this season, with his 16 league goals a testament to his superb form.

Alieu, for a large chunk of this season, has been monitored by top African scouts who discovered and continue to discover top talents on the continent.

Word is that several Portuguese, French and English clubs scouted the Fortune FC talisman to be a perfect fit for European football. His exploits in the league this season, scoring breathtaking goals and giving nightmares to opponents have put the former U20 star in the spotlight for good reasons.

Barry, 21, joined Fortune FC in January 2023 and has since established himself as the team’s goal machine, scoring week in, week out.

The former National U20 and U23 striker has caught the attention of a renowned football scout, Mr. Marcelo Simonian of Dodici Sports Management, who sees Barry as a top prospect.

Known for his pace, technique, dribbling, and clinical goal-scoring, Barry scored in five consecutive games for Fortune FC in the league this season, becoming the club’s top scorer in a single season with his 16-goal mark with a game to go.

The summer European transfer window will see clubs in Europe battling for the youngster.

Mr. Marcelo Simonian, who has discovered the attacker recently and introduced him to European teams, is a top-notch football scout known for discovering talented African youngsters.

With 16 goals to his name, Barry is currently one of the best attacking players in the country. His consistency and athleticism, coupled with his poacher instincts, have made him one of the best players in the league.