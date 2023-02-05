Fortune wonderkid signs pro contract with FK Dinamo

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Gambia first division league leaders Fortune FC’s young star, Karamba Gassama, has been signed by Futboll Club Dinamo, an Albanian first division side, on European transfer deadline day.

- Advertisement -

The 18-year-old young talented midfield maestro caught the attention of the Albanian first-division side with his scintillating display of talent playing for the one-time Gambia Football Federation League champions. He has signed a two-and-half-year contract with the Albanian capital football club.

The precocious midfielder has been playing for the petroleum boys (Fortune FC) since the age of 13 and made the ranks from the academy to the first team.

Speaking to The Fatu Network after yet another transfer breakthrough for the club to a European side, the president of Fortune FC, Mr Assan S. Ndure expressed delight over the transfer, noting that the club aspires to nurture talents and expose them to the international market.

“This is what the club envisioned. We don’t only compete for trophies; We also model players and prepare them for a professional career in this game. As a club, we are very delighted Karamba has joined FK Dinamo and we believe, with his talent, he will be able to make further progress in his career. Undoubtedly, he is a promising prospect in the game, something that this club has discovered in him,” he explained.

- Advertisement -

Ndure assured that the team will continue to shape players and seek opportunities for them for their professional careers.

Since its establishment in 2012, Fortune FC has exported footballers to Europe, availing them of the opportunity of professional contracts.

Futboll Club Dinamo Tirana is an Albanian professional football club based in the country’s capital Tirana. They play in the Kategoria e Parë, the second tier (first division) of Albanian football, in the 2022–23 season where they are currently on top of the table standings.