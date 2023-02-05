Fortune wonderkid signs pro contract with FK Dinamo

377
- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Gambia first division league leaders Fortune FC’s young star, Karamba Gassama, has been signed by Futboll Club Dinamo, an Albanian first division side, on European transfer deadline day.

- Advertisement -

The 18-year-old young talented midfield maestro caught the attention of the Albanian first-division side with his scintillating display of talent playing for the one-time Gambia Football Federation League champions. He has signed a two-and-half-year contract with the Albanian capital football club.

The precocious midfielder has been playing for the petroleum boys (Fortune FC) since the age of 13 and made the ranks from the academy to the first team.

Speaking to The Fatu Network after yet another transfer breakthrough for the club to a European side, the president of Fortune FC, Mr Assan S. Ndure expressed delight over the transfer, noting that the club aspires to nurture talents and expose them to the international market.

“This is what the club envisioned. We don’t only compete for trophies; We also model players and prepare them for a professional career in this game. As a club, we are very delighted Karamba has joined FK Dinamo and we believe, with his talent, he will be able to make further progress in his career. Undoubtedly, he is a promising prospect in the game, something that this club has discovered in him,” he explained.

- Advertisement -

Ndure assured that the team will continue to shape players and seek opportunities for them for their professional careers.

Since its establishment in 2012, Fortune FC has exported footballers to Europe, availing them of the opportunity of professional contracts.

Futboll Club Dinamo Tirana is an Albanian professional football club based in the country’s capital Tirana. They play in the Kategoria e Parë, the second tier (first division) of Albanian football, in the 2022–23 season where they are currently on top of the table standings.

Previous articleAssan Martin endorses Talib Bensouda for upcoming mayoral election

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions