Fortune wonderkid joins Danish side Horsens on loan

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Gambian wonderkid, Muhammed Jallow, has joined Danish top-flight team AC Horsens on loan from Gambian top-division giant Fortune FC.

The young, dazzling attacker made his debut in the first tier of Gambian football at the beginning of this year when he joined the Petroleum Boys from Greater Tomorrow Football Academy.

Energetic, tricky with impressive dribbling skills, the 18-year-old will spend next season on loan with AC Horsens, who has the exclusive right to sign him permanently from Fortune Football Club.

Assan S. Ndure, the president of Fortune Football Club, expressed delight in seeing another of the club’s players moving to a European team. He outlined that creating such opportunities for players has been the bedrock of the club since its inception as a divisional team.

“I am exceedingly excited that Muhammed Jallow has signed for a team like AC Horsens on loan from the team. Someone with no international football experience going to such a team on loan says a lot about his qualities as a footballer. As a team, we are incredibly proud of him and believe that he will make a huge difference going forward,” President Ndure voiced.

On his part, Muhammed Jallow expressed gratitude to Fortune Football Club for accepting the loan deal. He said he will continue working harder to make an impact in his new adventure.

“First, I want to thank the management, coaches, and my teammates at Fortune FC for the support and for accepting the loan deal. As a player, I know hard work can take me to places, so that will be in me throughout my stay with AC Horsens,” he said.

Muhammed Jallow is an 18-year-old tricky young footballer. Known to many as Messi, the youngster played an instrumental role in Fortune FC’s third-place finish in the league last season.

He was invited to train with the Gambia National U20 side before the World Cup in Argentina but was unlucky to be part of the final squad.