Former KMC mayor Colley: ‘We endorse Bakary Y Badjie because of his commitment to the development of the country

By: Dawda Baldeh

A group of former councillors, chairperson, and finance director led by Yankuba Colley, the former mayor of Kanifing Municipality have announced their endorsement of Bakary Y Badjie’s candidature for the forthcoming local government elections.

The endorsement, which was held at the former mayor’s residence in Talinding, was described as an “endorsement for development.”

“We endorse Bakary Y Badjie because of his commitment to the development of the country. He has manifested beyond reasonable doubt that he is an agency of change,” Yankuba Colley told journalists.

He added that voting for Bakary Y Badjie means voting for the development of the Kanifing Municipality.

“The council under the leadership of Talib Ahmed Bensouda has failed in the development of the council. The council is far from the people of KMC,” he claimed.

He further claimed that if Bakary is voted in, the people of KMC will witness a massive development.

“The mayor should be accessible by all, and I know Bakary is very down to earth. He can eat with a mad person because he is very humble,” he added.

They also attributed the country’s recent outstanding performance in sports to the commitment of the youths and sports minister.

“Bakary is very concerned about the development of the country, and this is why he is leaving a ministerial position to come to the level of a mayor,” Yankuba Colley added.

They further expressed optimism that the National People’s Party’s (NPP) chosen candidate will overcome incumbent Talib Ahmed Bensouda of the opposition United Democratic Party (UDP) in the forthcoming local government elections.

According to the group, the youths and sports minister if elected, will lead the council to the development aspirations of its people.