Former GDC Niamina East NAM congratulates elected mayors/chairpersons

By. Dawda Baldeh

Honourable Omar Ceesay, former opposition Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) Niamina East Lawmaker, has congratulated the mayors and chairpersons who are elected to represent their local government administrative areas in the recently concluded mayoral and chairmanship elections.

He urged all the winners to work towards the development of the country as they are entrusted by the electorates.

“I wholeheartedly wish to congratulate all the duly elected local government authorities across all parties and the losers by extension in the recently concluded mayoral and chairmanship election. Now let them get to work for the development of the country,” he said.

Hon. Ceesay also added that he is satisfied with the high sense of political maturity demonstrated during the elections.

“Accordingly, it gladdens my heart to express my sincere satisfaction with the high sense of political maturity demonstrated throughout the process by candidates and supporters,” he added.

The former opposition lawmaker stated that he is optimistic that the elected mayors and chairmen will deliver on their mandates to the people.

“I am optimistic that they all stand on their mandates to better serve the masses despite the political differences.

Whilst they assume responsibilities in their respective regions/ municipalities, it should be in their memories that no one of them was voted into office by a single tribe, sex, religion, or party supporter. It’s required of them to treat everyone equally,” he emphasized.

