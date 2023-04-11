Former GDC Diaspora PRO Endorses Talib Bensouda Ahead of LG Elections

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Dodou A.B. Ndow, former opposition Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) Diaspora Public Relations Officer (PRO) has endorsed the re-election of incumbent Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC) Mayor Talib Ahmed Bensouda ahead of the Local Government Elections.

- Advertisement -

Stating the purpose of his endorsement of Mayor Bensouda, Ndow said, “I am inspired by Talib’s vision beyond the municipality and championed for local governance.”

“As a progressive-minded Gambian who keenly supports and endorses based on the performance of an individual who is tested, I am hereby officially endorsing His Lordship Talib Ahmad Bensouda for re-election as Mayor of the Kanifing Municipal Council,” Ndow said.

He added that Bensouda’s investment within the municipality in youth development, economic growth, education, environment, and social development has never been seen before him, thus visible and feel with a positive impact on the lives of KMC residents and beyond.

“His leadership qualities prompted the termination of his mother’s contract to represent the council she represented before his election to avoid a conflict of interest.

- Advertisement -

Talib’s investment in the council’s rubbish trucks “ Mbalit Project” is one of the most impressive projects by the council to alleviate environmental degradation,” he added.

Ndow cited market expansions and management for small businesses particularly for women as another milestone under the leadership of Talib.

“Re-election will ensure a higher degree of councils autonomy that will increase power and rights to neighbourhood groups to make their choices in tailoring their development,” he asserted.

Mr. Ndow noted that re-electing Bensouda will foster his motive for his innovation despite facilitating challenges from Central Government.

- Advertisement -

“Continue to encourage citizen’s participation in local governance that

Strengthen and Support Social enterprises and Social Action.

We need a Big Society Not Big Government,” he stated.